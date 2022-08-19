Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden 's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up on a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump nominee, ruled late Thursday that the federal government...
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion in new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
biztoc.com
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
One Green Planet
Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds
Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
Tree Hugger
Burning Wood Pellets Does Not Generate Carbon Neutral Electricity
The climate impact of burning wood pellets for power is highly contentious. While some say it's carbon neutral, environmentalists rightfully point out it's not. Now, there's a shift in the conversation that suggests the chips are down for wood pellets. Burning pellets is considered to be carbon neutral. United Kingdom-based...
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
eenews.net
Biden admin eyes funding Canadian mining
The Biden administration is looking at funding Canadian mining and metals companies, as the new climate law sends U.S. automakers scrambling to find new sources of raw materials for electric vehicles. Manufacturing low-carbon energy and transportation products like electric vehicles can call for a set of unique raw minerals and...
Tree Hugger
The Inflation Reduction Act Is a Huge Win for Climate But Still Falls Short
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been hailed as the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S. but its many caveats could allow the fossil fuel industry to continue thriving. The legislation enacted by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 includes funding for the construction of nearly 1...
eenews.net
Climate law seen driving ‘demand destruction for fossil fuels’
The Inflation Reduction Act won’t just increase clean energy — it also will hasten the arrival of peak U.S. fossil fuel demand, experts say. And some maintain that peak could be reached as soon as 2025. The $370 billion in clean energy funding will rapidly scale up solar...
eenews.net
3 states tell FERC: Western gas project violates climate laws
Three West Coast states are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject a natural gas transmission expansion project, saying it would violate their climate change laws and increase greenhouse gas emissions. In June, FERC released a draft environmental impact statement for TC PipeLines’ Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) XPress...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
Comments / 0