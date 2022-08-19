ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
Washington Examiner

Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause

A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden 's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up on a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump nominee, ruled late Thursday that the federal government...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mines#Climate#University Of Alaska#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats
The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion in new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
One Green Planet

Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds

Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Burning Wood Pellets Does Not Generate Carbon Neutral Electricity

The climate impact of burning wood pellets for power is highly contentious. While some say it's carbon neutral, environmentalists rightfully point out it's not. Now, there's a shift in the conversation that suggests the chips are down for wood pellets. Burning pellets is considered to be carbon neutral. United Kingdom-based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Biden admin eyes funding Canadian mining

The Biden administration is looking at funding Canadian mining and metals companies, as the new climate law sends U.S. automakers scrambling to find new sources of raw materials for electric vehicles. Manufacturing low-carbon energy and transportation products like electric vehicles can call for a set of unique raw minerals and...
ECONOMY
Tree Hugger

The Inflation Reduction Act Is a Huge Win for Climate But Still Falls Short

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been hailed as the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S. but its many caveats could allow the fossil fuel industry to continue thriving. The legislation enacted by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 includes funding for the construction of nearly 1...
BUSINESS
eenews.net

3 states tell FERC: Western gas project violates climate laws

Three West Coast states are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject a natural gas transmission expansion project, saying it would violate their climate change laws and increase greenhouse gas emissions. In June, FERC released a draft environmental impact statement for TC PipeLines’ Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) XPress...
OREGON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy