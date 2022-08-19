ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
LouFamFun

Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville

Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The future of showing cattle starts with our youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY

