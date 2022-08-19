Read full article on original website
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
City's newest hiking trail is a first for Shawnee Park and west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique. "In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc. The...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
$6.7 million complex being built for seasonal Holiday World employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will offer housing to workers who live more than 50 miles away. Team members must be at least 18 years old and employed seasonally to live in Compass Commons, which is expected to be ready in May 2023, according to park officials.
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
The future of showing cattle starts with our youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
A Perfect Afternoon: The Café + Cave Hill Cemetery
Lunch Plus One is something to do with a friend or two or a relative for a simple outing. This Lunch Plus One combines a well-known local restaurant with the final resting place of well-known locals. The Lunch:. The Café. 731 Brent Street #102, Louisville. Open Everyday, 8am to 9pm.
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
Louisville's 70-and-up softball league allows seniors to fall back in love with the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's at Camp Taylor Park are filled with guys who are past their prime. "Everybody out here is anywhere from 70-years or older," said Commissioner of Louisville's senior softball league John McGary. "87 (years old) is the oldest to guy we have out here." Each week,...
