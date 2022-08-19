Read full article on original website
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Say What? 7 Reasons Why Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the Best City to Own a Moped
Biased post coming at ya from a proud moped owner!. Having a moped just makes sense in some locations. To that point, it also makes no sense to own a moped in other locations. For example, there is probably no point in owning a moped in many parts of northern New Hampshire.
Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care
A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear has been apprehended in North Reading. The bear was humanely sedated, according to WCVB, and transported by officials to a wooded area where it...
Dover, NH, Bans Outdoor Water Use as Severe Drought Continues
Dover has implemented a mandatory ban on outdoor water use effective immediately as most of the Seacoast region is considered to be in a severe drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest report issued Thursday has most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County is in an extreme drought. The city of Dover's hydrogeologists said 11 inches less precipitation has fallen this year.
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
House Explodes in Hampstead, NH — All Residents Safe
A house exploded on School Street in Hampstead Friday morning. Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said on the department Facebook page everyone who lives at the single family house is accounted for and safe. The state Department of Safety said two people were helped out of the house just after 7 a.m. One of those people suffered a minor injury.
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
Did You Know the Boston Bruins and Celtics Almost Moved to New Hampshire?
In the '70s and '80s, it became commonplace for people who’d grown tired of “Tax-a-Chusetts” to seek refuge in good old tax-free New Hampshire. What many have forgotten is one rather notable family that came very close to making the trek north: the Boston Bruins. This wasn’t...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
Tools, Steel Bars Thrown From Bridge Onto NH’s I-293
Several vehicles traveling under the Queen City Bridge on Route 293 in Manchester were hit by construction tools on Thursday night. State Police said several drivers reported four-foot lengths of reinforced steel bars called rebar, shovels, and concrete were thrown from the bridge and onto the interstate around 10:10 p.m. Three vehicles were struck, resulting in smashed windshields after rebar was thrown.
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Get Pampered at Ash Alchemy + Spa, Now Open in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Over the past few months, many new businesses have begun calling the Seacoast home. This summer, The Groovy Witch boutique opened at their new Dover, New Hampshire, location, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. Weeks later, The Fermanent held their grand opening celebration, where people learned more about the specialty wine shop and tasting room. The Islander Cafe and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. were also among those who joined the ranks and opened their doors to the public.
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Eugene Mirman to Bring the Laughs to Portsmouth, New Hampshire
There’s been a comedy boom in downtown Portsmouth this year, and yet another big name is set to hit the stage this fall. Eugene Mirman, star of the Fox animated series “Bob Burgers,” will bring the “I’m Late for my Meeting in the Lake Comedy Tour” to 3S Artspace on Friday, September 23.
Enjoy the Sun & Fun With This Amazing Coastal Old Orchard Beach Home for Sale
As Maine continues to become more desirable to live in, it also continues to become more difficult to find that prefect home. And if that desire is to live on the coast, well, you might be waiting a long time for that perfect opportunity. However, that might have just changed...
