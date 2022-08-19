ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care

A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
SALEM, NH
Dover, NH, Bans Outdoor Water Use as Severe Drought Continues

Dover has implemented a mandatory ban on outdoor water use effective immediately as most of the Seacoast region is considered to be in a severe drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor's latest report issued Thursday has most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County is in an extreme drought. The city of Dover's hydrogeologists said 11 inches less precipitation has fallen this year.
DOVER, NH
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford

A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
SANFORD, ME
House Explodes in Hampstead, NH — All Residents Safe

A house exploded on School Street in Hampstead Friday morning. Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley said on the department Facebook page everyone who lives at the single family house is accounted for and safe. The state Department of Safety said two people were helped out of the house just after 7 a.m. One of those people suffered a minor injury.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
Tools, Steel Bars Thrown From Bridge Onto NH’s I-293

Several vehicles traveling under the Queen City Bridge on Route 293 in Manchester were hit by construction tools on Thursday night. State Police said several drivers reported four-foot lengths of reinforced steel bars called rebar, shovels, and concrete were thrown from the bridge and onto the interstate around 10:10 p.m. Three vehicles were struck, resulting in smashed windshields after rebar was thrown.
MANCHESTER, NH
Get Pampered at Ash Alchemy + Spa, Now Open in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Over the past few months, many new businesses have begun calling the Seacoast home. This summer, The Groovy Witch boutique opened at their new Dover, New Hampshire, location, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. Weeks later, The Fermanent held their grand opening celebration, where people learned more about the specialty wine shop and tasting room. The Islander Cafe and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. were also among those who joined the ranks and opened their doors to the public.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

