Over the past few months, many new businesses have begun calling the Seacoast home. This summer, The Groovy Witch boutique opened at their new Dover, New Hampshire, location, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. Weeks later, The Fermanent held their grand opening celebration, where people learned more about the specialty wine shop and tasting room. The Islander Cafe and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. were also among those who joined the ranks and opened their doors to the public.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO