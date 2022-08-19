Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
Grandfather Mountain's Mile High Swinging Bridge turns 70
LINVILLE, N.C. — An iconic North Carolina destination is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Grandfather Mountain said the Mile High Swinging Bridge is turning 70 years old. The bridge opened back in 1952 despite a hurricane that made it difficult to build. For the latest breaking news,...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iredell County man facing dozens of felonies after posing as Duke Energy worker, police say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man is facing dozens of charges after deputies said he posed as a Duke Energy worker to receive cash payments by promising to help customers save money by recalibrating their electric meters. Rowan County deputies began investigating in early July after Duke...
WCNC
Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
I-85 widening in Gaston County will cost $634M, be complete by 2030, NCDOT says
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina transportation leaders held the first of two public meetings Tuesday to discuss plans to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently proposed expanding I-85 between Gastonia and Belmont. The project would add an additional lane each way from U.S. 321 (Exit 17) in Gastonia and North Carolina 273 in Belmont (Exit 27). NCDOT says it would reduce congestion in the area during peak travel times.
Charlotte's cat café celebrates its 1,000th adoption
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's very first cat cafe is celebrating its 1,000th cat adoption. Mac Tabby Cat Café, located in NoDa, said Leo Wyatt snagged the title of 1,000th cat adopted in a special double-adoption with another cat, Reddi Whip. "Double adoptions are the best, but this one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In vision for high speed rail service, North Carolina seeks 'missing link'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seven North Carolina communities are receiving a collective $3.4 million to help fund mobility hubs that one day could sit alongside high-speed train service through cities like Petersburg, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Atlanta, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has announced. NC DOT and the Virginia...
State considering options to relieve trouble spot on I-85 in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — If you drive Interstate 85 in Gaston County, you’re well aware how miserable it can be sitting in traffic, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says relief is coming and they want to hear from you. A proposal to add an extra lane...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Douglas Airport holding career workshop for veterans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterans who may be interested in working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can soon join a free career workshop series to potentially connect them with available jobs. Registration is now open with Edge4Vets for two 90-minute Zoom sessions happening in October. The sessions are set for...
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
WBTV
Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
WBTV
Another water line break reported in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
Concord business owner gets $82K in 'miracle' Medicaid payments just in time
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord small business owner is calling it a miracle after receiving more than $80,000 in previously unpaid Medicaid claims. The long-awaited money arrived in Corey Peña's account just weeks after a WCNC Charlotte investigation prompted NC Medicaid's deputy secretary to apologize for ongoing failures.
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
No, car temperatures are not exactly accurate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With August coming to a close, we could only see a few hot more weeks, and if you're driving and need to check the temperature, you usually check your dashboard, but how accurate is your car thermometer?. THE QUESTION. Are car thermometers accurate?. OUR SOURCES. THE...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0