Saints Row Takes Big Step Back, Becoming Unremarkable GTA Clone

Saints Row has always lived in the shadow of the mighty Grand Theft Auto, and the 2022 reboot of Saints is unlikely to help the open-world crime game escape. This entry, which is set to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 23, tries to give the franchise a new lease on life, but it just falls flat.
Harry Potter Prequel Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Is All About Dark Magic

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world video game set in the Harry Potter universe, has released another trailer -- this time looking at the dark side of the game. Shown off during Gamescom opening night on Tuesday, the video reveals an optional companion quest line where you can work with a Slytherin student learning dark magic like the unforgivable curses.
Best Handheld Game Console in 2022

There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
