Read full article on original website
Related
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
wkok.com
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
Times News
Repairs planned for Route 309 in Tamaqua
Repairs are planned for a section of Route 309 in Tamaqua, as well as other roadwork in the area, PennDOT announced. The project in Tamaqua, which was greenlighted by PennDOT on July 25 according to spokesman Sean Brown, will be between Broad and Railroad streets on 309 in the borough.
whlm.com
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Fire Ordinance Update: Tobyhanna Twp. Volunteer FD removes itself from fire service
TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors announced that the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department voted to remove themselves from fire service as of Tuesday. According to the board of supervisors, a letter was sent to them by the attorney for the Fire Department,...
Fire leaves Luzerne County home ‘uninhabitable’
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Luzerne County has left a home “uninhabitable” according to the Hanover Fire Chief. Officials said the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to a call for a working structure fire at 12:41 pm on Wednesday. The Hanover Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there were no injuries, but […]
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
Times News
PennDOT job fair Monday for winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Carbon County office, 930 Bridge St., Lehighton. The event will include interviews with job offers. District and county employees will answer questions about employment and assist attendees with the application process.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
wkok.com
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Crashes investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash was reported Saturday along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Shelley J. Brown, 69, of Pottsville, was driving a Hyundai Kona southbound when the vehicle left the road and struck a dumpster in the parking lot of a local business.
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
Gun, marijuana located after police stop vehicle for running a stop sign
Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop by State Police in Williamsport. Rocellus Zimear Carter refused to provide the gun owner’s name when he spoke to police during the traffic stop on Aug. 11. Carter did admit to having a small amount of marijuana, Corporal Tyler Morse wrote. The Stoeger STR9 handgun was removed from a Nike satchel Morse...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
Times News
Volunteer group to maintain trails
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuscarora State Park Visitor Center in Barnesville. All are welcome. The volunteer project will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spirit of Tuscarora trail head. Bring gloves and water and wear sturdy footwear for trail maintenance.
Times News
Eldred zoning board rules for township in short-term rental case
Buyer beware. That’s advice a New York City couple could have used in 2017, when they bought a house in Eldred Township with the intent to use it as a short-term rental. Things didn’t go their way when they appealed a cease-and-desist order from the township to stop using their property at 591 Frable Drive, Kunkletown, as a short-term rental. The Eldred Township Zoning Hearing Board ruled in favor of the township on Thursday night. It was the first challenge to the township’s short-term rental ordinance passed in 2020.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
Comments / 0