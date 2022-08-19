Read full article on original website
Many Iowa students are back in school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
Iowa to host AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030
DES MOINES, Iowa — Calling all youth athletes! Greater Des Moines will host Junior Olympic Games in 2026 and 2030, Catch Des Moines announced on Monday. The AAU Junior Olympic Games is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S. and will feature 12 sporting competitions hosted at Drake Stadium and MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.
Livestock barns at Iowa State Fairgrounds undergo historic renovations
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds will stay busy, even though the fair is over. On Monday, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced historic renovations are planned for the livestock barns. Renovations include $25 million that will go toward updating the cattle, horse, sheep and...
All students in Urbandale will start school later on Mondays this year
URBANDALE, Iowa — A big change is happening this school year for students in Urbandale. Classes will start later on Mondays for everyone in the district. The later start on Mondays might give students a chance to snooze the alarm a little longer, but the students KCCI spoke with had mixed feelings about the new schedule.
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
Couple gets engaged in the butter cooler at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One lucky couple made their dreams come true at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. The fair posted a photo to their Facebook page as Nick proposed to his now fiancée Mackenzie. The photo was captioned, "You butter believe I want to spend...
Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
Iowa State Fair breaks one-day attendance record
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has a new one-day attendance record. On Sat., Aug. 20, a total of 128,298 people attended the Iowa State Fair. The previous record was set on Sat., Aug. 17, 1991, when 127,277 people attended the fair. So far, 1,016,917 people have...
It's official: Iowa holds record for the world's largest cornhole competition
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the Iowa State Fair continues to gain national attention, it now holds a world record. The fair announced Sunday it broke the Guinness World Record for the largest cornhole tournament. The tournament was held on Saturday. A total of 730 people participated. The previous...
Republicans dominate Iowa State Fair straw poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair straw poll. About 2,600 people cast votes. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) was the top choice in the senate race, garnering 59% of the votes cast. Michael Franken (D) picked up 34% of the votes.
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Food vendors donate leftover fair products to Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Fair leftovers are being donated to the Food Bank of Iowa. Twelve fair food vendors teamed up to donate 7,300 pounds of unused food. Some notable food donations collected were 3,150 pounds of pork shank from Campbell's Concessions, fresh produce, 136 cases of Thin Mint cookies from Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and 40 tubs of ice cream from Midwest Dairy.
Ames police crack down on underage drinking, illegal parking ahead of fall semester
AMES, Iowa — Over the weekend, Ames police officers arrested six people for public intoxication. Police also issued a dozen underage alcohol possession citations and three citations for nuisance parties. The City Council agreed to increase fines because the weekend before school starts at Iowa State University were problematic...
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick
WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
Iowa woman gifts retired fire captain father quilt full of fire department shirts with help from TikTok
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola woman gave her father a dream gift for his birthday. Alli Marois put out a call on TikTok earlier this year for fire department shirts from all 50 states - and she got a response of more than 170 shirts. Marois and her mother...
Bondurant-Farrar finds keys to ignition
BONDURANT, Iowa — The Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays are preparing for the upcoming football season!. The high school follows this equation, "character plus preparation equals performance." Head Coach Zach Fantz tells KCCI that a big part of the character aspect is leadership. With 19 seniors and 18 juniors on the roster,...
Ankeny organization gives free haircuts at back-to-school event
ANKENY, Iowa — Community leaders in Ankeny are helping kids get ready for the school year. A local organization called FOCUSS hosted their second annual "Let's Get the Community Together" event over the weekend. Kids got haircuts free of charge and played games and won prizes. Organizers said they...
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
