Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO