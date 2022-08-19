Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces exciting new lineup for Golden Gate Park concert series
Grammy-winning musicians, popular indie acts and a banjo virtuoso were revealed in the newest slate of performers.
SFGate
Billy Joel Welcomes Olivia Rodrigo for ‘Deja Vu,’ ‘Uptown Girl’ at Madison Square Garden
Billy Joel welcomed surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo Wednesday night during his 82nd consecutive sold-out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden for runs through her hit single “Deja Vu” and his own 1983 smash “Uptown Girl,” released nearly 20 years before Rodrigo was even born.
Miranda Lambert Rocks Bright Orange Mini Skirt As She’s Honored At ACM Honors
Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.
Comments / 0