Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting, suspect detained
PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in south Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A woman in her 30s and a juvenile...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect dies after being shot by security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is dead after being shot by a security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub on Sunday night. Phoenix Police say officers responded to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 for reports of shots fired. Once at the scene,...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
12news.com
Woman robs multiple convenience stores, police searching for information
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was recorded robbing multiple businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4. Police said that between the dates, the woman entered several businesses and demanded money from employees, threatening them with...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot near 7th and Southern avenues, PD investigating
Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night near 7th and Southern avenues. The alleged shooter has been detained.
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
Seven years after store clerk was murdered, shooter sentenced to 38.5 years
After years of delays, the man accused of killing a QT store clerk over a pack of cigarettes in Mesa in 2015 has been sentenced to 38.5 years in prison.
East Valley Tribune
Motorist files claim against CUSD for bus crash
A Chandler man and his son are asking for $25,000 in a legal claim against Chandler Unified School District because a school bus allegedly rammed their car. Michael Milrot and his son, Michael Jr., say they were in a left-hand turn lane at Frye Road and 94th Street on Feb. 3, waiting to make the turn. They claim the CUSD bus veered into their lane and rear-ended them.
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
AZFamily
Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
Comments / 4