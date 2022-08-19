ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Turn lane closure off Rose Street in north La Crosse begins Tuesday

By Sam Shilts
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A turn lane will close temporarily while fiberoptic utility work takes place.

Starting Tuesday, the southbound left turn lane off of Rose Street to Palace Street will be closed. Crews will be working on the median.

No lefts turns will be allowed while work is ongoing for safety.

