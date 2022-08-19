Turn lane closure off Rose Street in north La Crosse begins Tuesday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A turn lane will close temporarily while fiberoptic utility work takes place.

Starting Tuesday, the southbound left turn lane off of Rose Street to Palace Street will be closed. Crews will be working on the median.

No lefts turns will be allowed while work is ongoing for safety.

