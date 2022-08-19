Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Vince Staples Walks Through ‘Ramona Park’ With Livestreamed Retrospective Set at the Fonda in L.A.
Doing a rare one-off show Tuesday night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, hip-hop star Vince Staples shared his thoughts on Capitol Records’ controversial AI rapper FN Meka, who was officially declared dropped from the company earlier in the day after the project came under fire due to accusations of racial stereotyping. “You seen that little AI rapper moonwalking and saying [the N-word]? It’s over with,” he jokingly said. “In a couple years, we’re all gonna be AIs — they’re gonna get rid of me.” That hardly seemed likely to be the case any decade soon, as the Long Beach rapper...
CNET
See Elusive 'Red Sprites' Lightning Blaze Against a Starry Sky
For a long time, red sprites seemed mythical. The rare form of lightning that appears as red streaks above storm clouds had been reported in the past, but there was little in the way of hard evidence until they were captured in a photograph in 1989. An image released on Monday highlights just how beautiful these elusive sprites can be.
CNET
Sonos' Next Speaker Could Be Its 'Best-Sounding' Yet, Leak Says
A new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2 is being produced by Sonos, according to a report Wednesday from The Verge, which purportedly viewed early stage images of the device. The report describes the Optimo 2 as a "substantial evolution" in design compared to existing products made by the audio company,...
CNET
2023 Toyota Sequoia Review: Ups and Downs
Truck-based SUVs allow for far more capability when it comes to towing or traversing certain kinds of terrain, but their construction also introduces some detriments to ride quality, economy and other things. Hot on the heels of a new Tundra pickup, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a great reminder that life is full of tradeoffs, and it's up to you to figure out whether the juice is worth the squeeze.
CNET
'Top Gun: Maverick' Isn't Streaming, Even as $20 Digital Sales Land Tomorrow
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide to become the year's top-grossing movie. And in July, it eclipsed 45 days...
CNET
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
