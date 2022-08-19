“I’m kind of an anomaly in the polka business,” Milwaukee old time music polymath Tom Brusky observes of his unique status in the music scene. “Because I’ve made a living at it by tapping it from so many angles: as an accordion player, a drummer, a bass player, a tuba player, a keyboard player, a bandleader, a sideman, a studio session musician, a promoter, a graphic designer, and as a recording engineer and producer. I was lucky enough to get in at the right time, make my fortune, and retire to my beach house in Malibu. All of that is true except for the parts about making a fortune, retiring, and owning a beach house in Malibu,” he quips with the kind of humor often exhibited in the music and graphics of the 20 albums and EPs he has issued since starting his recording career in the late 1980s, the latest of which is July 2022’s Escape to Polka Paradise.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO