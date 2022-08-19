Cast Of Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Say Fans Will Be Surprised By The Bishop’s Story

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mansfield ISD Launches Investigation in Ransomware AttackLarry LeaseMansfield, TX
Comments / 0