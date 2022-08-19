Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Sarah Podemski Got Matching Tattoos With Her Co-Stars After Filming the Female-Led Standalone Episode
After filming the fifth episode of “Reservation Dogs'” second season, Sarah Podemski went out and got matching Navajo floral tattoos with four of her co-stars. The quartet — who include her sister Tamara, “Rutherford Falls” star Jana Schmieding and Nathalie Standingcloud — took the lead on the episode “Wide Net,” which focuses on Podemski’s character Rita as she takes a girl’s trip with her longtime childhood friends to the Indian Health Services conference. It’s a bawdy and terrifically fun episode, but also quietly radical — the episode was written and directed by Indigenous director Tazbah Rose Chavez, and follows four Native women in their attempts to snag men and bust moves at the conference dance floor.
SFGate
From ‘Moon Knight’ to ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Emmy-Nominated Costumes Take Over L.A’s Fashion Institute of Design Museum
Emmy voting has closed, but for those who just can’t get enough, many costumes from Emmy-nominated shows have taken over the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition showcases costumes from over 22 programs, 13 of which are Emmy-nominated in the three...
SFGate
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
Miranda Lambert Rocks Bright Orange Mini Skirt As She’s Honored At ACM Honors
Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.
