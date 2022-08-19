Read full article on original website
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Software Is Getting a Price Hike Soon
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that Tesla will raise the price of its "Full Self-Driving" beta software in North America from $12,000 to $15,000 on Sept. 5. Orders made before that date will still cost $12,000, Musk wrote. The company has increased the price of FSD multiple times, most recently on Jan. 17, when the price went up by $2,000.
NASA's Original Moon Rocket Was Powerful, But One Famous Claim Was Exaggerated
For all those out there keeping score when it comes to NASA Apollo-era gossip: Yes, the moon landing did happen, but no, the Saturn V rocket wasn't so loud that it melted concrete, and those sound waves didn't light grass on fire up to a mile away from the launch pad.
Why Stacking Chips Like Pancakes Could Mean a Huge Leap for Laptops
For decades, you could test a computer chip's mettle by how small and tightly packed its electronic circuitry was. Now Intel believes another dimension is as big a deal: how artfully a group of such chips can be packaged into a single, more powerful processor. At the Hot Chips conference...
2023 Toyota Sequoia Review: Ups and Downs
Truck-based SUVs allow for far more capability when it comes to towing or traversing certain kinds of terrain, but their construction also introduces some detriments to ride quality, economy and other things. Hot on the heels of a new Tundra pickup, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a great reminder that life is full of tradeoffs, and it's up to you to figure out whether the juice is worth the squeeze.
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
Transform Your Commute With Up to 28% Off Schwinn Electric Bikes
Biking is a cost-effective, healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to driving. But not everyone wants to work up a sweat on their morning commute to the office. Fortunately, electric bikes, or e-bikes, offer you the best of both worlds with pedal-assisted motors -- and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 28% off a selection of Schwinn e-bikes, with prices starting at $1,360. These deals are only available until 11:5 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at a discount.
Custom Shelving on a Budget? Just Try DIY Pipe Shelves
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Large custom-made shelving can be extremely expensive, especially if you hire a carpenter to make bespoke units to fit your space. But by using pipes you can create a storage system that fits perfectly into any space and doesn't require expert fitting or years of DIY skills to put together. By using commonly available screw-fit pipes and precut timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning custom-built units from professionals.
