Read full article on original website
Related
35 Years Ago: Kiss Tries to Be Everyone Else on ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’
Kiss’ original masks may have been long gone, but their Aug. 18, 1987, single “Crazy Crazy Nights” seemed to suggest the band was trying on a new one. Written by Paul Stanley with assistance from co-writer Adam Mitchell, this song was a clear attempt to emulate the success of newer rock heroes Bon Jovi and their ilk – groups that Kiss had in some cases influenced. The result was a slightly undignified feedback loop.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover ‘Summer Breeze’ With Beck and Tenacious D
Dave Grohl joined Beck, Tenacious D, John C. Reilly and producer Greg Kurstin onstage at Los Angeles' Largo nightclub on Tuesday night to run through a comical rendition of Seals & Crofts' 1972 classic "Summer Breeze." You can watch a video from the performance below. The all-star team-up was part...
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Reunite at ‘South Park’ Show
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited on stage last night to deliver a performance of Rush's classic track “Closer to the Heart.”. It took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, as part of a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of animated comedy show South Park. Lee and Lifeson hit the stage alongside Primus, while show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined in too – and that turned out to be a big moment for drummer Stone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts New Song Will ‘Cause S—‘
Ozzy Osbourne admitted that one of the songs on his upcoming album Patient Number 9 may be controversial. The song, "One of Those Days," contains the lyric: "One of those days that I don't believe in Jesus." "That's going to cause shit, I suppose," the former Black Sabbath singer admitted to Classic Rock magazine.
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Robert Plant Told Joe Elliott to Stop Warming Up His Voice
Robert Plant said he advised Joe Elliott against warming up his voice before concerts and admitted he doesn't do much pre-show preparation himself. In a Los Angeles Times interview alongside collaborator Alison Krauss, the Led Zeppelin icon referred indirectly to his Def Leppard counterpart after being asked how he took care of his voice.
Billboard
Britney Spears Dances In the Studio As Her Collab With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Get A Release Date | Billboard News
Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man’s 2017 hit and Elton John reveals that his and Brit’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be out this Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Robert Plant’s Voice Still Surprises Him
Robert Plant said his singing voice isn't what it used to be, but it still surprises him from time to time. "I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," he recently told the Los Angeles Times. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else."
Little River Band Singer John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer
Australian singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer. Farnham, 73, underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Melbourne after doctors discovered a cancerous growth. "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” Farnham said in a statement (via Billboard). "The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."
Holly Madison Was First Intimate With Hugh Hefner While 'Really Wasted'
"I just remember drinking so many vodka cranberries all night, because I was so nervous," Madison said of the fateful night out in Hollywood with Hefner.
Sammy Hagar Feels ‘Responsibility’ to Perform Van Halen Songs
Sammy Hagar says he's performing more Van Halen songs in concert with current band the Circle out of a sense of duty. The group, which also features old bandmate Michael Anthony, is gearing up to release the new album Crazy Times! – and Hagar admits his latest material might be the darkest he’s ever recorded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joey Belladonna Says ‘It’s Hard’ to Be Back With Anthrax
Joey Belladonna admits that it's difficult being a member of Anthrax knowing that they once disliked him – because he never felt that way about them. He was dismissed in 1992, and returned in 2005 for a reunion attempt that didn’t work out. Belladonna returned again in 2010 and has been in place since then, fronting the band for both Worship Music and For All Kings.
The Communal Message Behind Roger Waters’ New Song ‘The Bar’
Roger Waters is playing plenty of Pink Floyd music during his ongoing This Is Not a Drill tour — including classics from The Wall ("Comfortably Numb"), Wish You Were Here ("Have a Cigar") and The Dark Side of the Moon ("Money"). He’s also performing a handful of solo songs, among them the newly debuted piano ballad "The Bar."
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album
Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
B-52’s Chose ‘Cosmic Thing’ Producers Via a Psychic
The B-52’s chose producers Don Was and Nile Rodgers to work on their 1989 comeback album Cosmic Thing via a psychic, singer Kate Pierson revealed. The band discussed the hit LP – which brought them back together following the death of guitarist Ricky Wilson and became their biggest-selling work – in a conversation with The New York Times about their upcoming final tour.
Elvis Costello Plans to Play 200 Songs Over 10 Nights
Elvis Costello revealed plans to play a 10-night residency in New York City, with each show featuring 10 different songs. The concerts are scheduled for the Gramercy Theater in February 2023, with the first half of the set the same each night. But the second half of each show will change.
45 Years Ago: Eric Carmen Somehow Completes a Deeply Personal Masterpiece
Late 1976 found Eric Carmen in a position most only dream of, despite the breakup of his band Raspberries. Now free to pursue a solo career, his 1975 self-titled debut had gone gold on the backs of two hit singles: the immortal "All By Myself" and its follow-up, "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Cold Shiver’ After Being Told of Cable Car Stunt
Ozzy Osbourne recalled how he experienced a “cold shiver” after realizing the risk he took during a cable car trip. The recollection came as he told The Sun about some of the “stupid things” he’d done in his life. “Once, I was in Albuquerque, where...
Elvis Costello Reconvenes With Old Friends at NYC Concert: Review
Elvis Costello has been looking backward lately. "How have you been?" he asked the audience Thursday night at Pier 17, an outdoor rooftop venue in downtown Manhattan. "Maybe I should say: Where have you been?" The singer-songwriter returned to live playing almost a year ago, but his current tour showcases...
Ultimate Classic Rock
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 1