35 Years Ago: Kiss Tries to Be Everyone Else on ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’

Kiss’ original masks may have been long gone, but their Aug. 18, 1987, single “Crazy Crazy Nights” seemed to suggest the band was trying on a new one. Written by Paul Stanley with assistance from co-writer Adam Mitchell, this song was a clear attempt to emulate the success of newer rock heroes Bon Jovi and their ilk – groups that Kiss had in some cases influenced. The result was a slightly undignified feedback loop.
Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Reunite at ‘South Park’ Show

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunited on stage last night to deliver a performance of Rush's classic track “Closer to the Heart.”. It took place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, as part of a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of animated comedy show South Park. Lee and Lifeson hit the stage alongside Primus, while show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined in too – and that turned out to be a big moment for drummer Stone.
Eddie Vedder
Joe Strummer
Ozzy Osbourne Predicts New Song Will ‘Cause S—‘

Ozzy Osbourne admitted that one of the songs on his upcoming album Patient Number 9 may be controversial. The song, "One of Those Days," contains the lyric: "One of those days that I don't believe in Jesus." "That's going to cause shit, I suppose," the former Black Sabbath singer admitted to Classic Rock magazine.
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream

Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
Robert Plant Told Joe Elliott to Stop Warming Up His Voice

Robert Plant said he advised Joe Elliott against warming up his voice before concerts and admitted he doesn't do much pre-show preparation himself. In a Los Angeles Times interview alongside collaborator Alison Krauss, the Led Zeppelin icon referred indirectly to his Def Leppard counterpart after being asked how he took care of his voice.
How Robert Plant’s Voice Still Surprises Him

Robert Plant said his singing voice isn't what it used to be, but it still surprises him from time to time. "I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," he recently told the Los Angeles Times. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else."
Little River Band Singer John Farnham Diagnosed With Cancer

Australian singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer. Farnham, 73, underwent surgery on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Melbourne after doctors discovered a cancerous growth. "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” Farnham said in a statement (via Billboard). "The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."
Joey Belladonna Says ‘It’s Hard’ to Be Back With Anthrax

Joey Belladonna admits that it's difficult being a member of Anthrax knowing that they once disliked him – because he never felt that way about them. He was dismissed in 1992, and returned in 2005 for a reunion attempt that didn’t work out. Belladonna returned again in 2010 and has been in place since then, fronting the band for both Worship Music and For All Kings.
How Nikki Sixx’s ‘Heroin Diaries’ Spawned a New Band and Album

Writing about his heroin addiction inadvertently led Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx to another musical habit. Six years after the release of the band's best-selling 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band in 2001, Sixx decided to dig a little deeper into his own story with The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star. The 432-page book, which became also a New York Times best seller, is a graphic and harrowing account of 12 months — from Christmas 1986 to Christmas 1987 — that Sixx spent in the grip of a near-fatal heroin addiction, culminating in an overdose on Dec. 23, 1987.
B-52’s Chose ‘Cosmic Thing’ Producers Via a Psychic

The B-52’s chose producers Don Was and Nile Rodgers to work on their 1989 comeback album Cosmic Thing via a psychic, singer Kate Pierson revealed. The band discussed the hit LP – which brought them back together following the death of guitarist Ricky Wilson and became their biggest-selling work – in a conversation with The New York Times about their upcoming final tour.
