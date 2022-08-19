ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Injustice Watch

Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report

In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago FBI seeks Bridgeview bank robbery suspect

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon. The FBI responded to the Marquette Bank on Harlem Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery. The suspect is believed to be a thin, Black or Hispanic man wearing...
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
ABC7 Chicago

Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison

CHICAGO -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, part of Chicago's most famous political family, has begun serving a four-month prison sentence for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns in a case involving the failed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Democrat, who represented...
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked

An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
fox32chicago.com

Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers

CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop. The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.
93.1 WZAK

Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back

An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
