Read full article on original website
Related
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report
In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack reportedly to turn down plea deal, lawyer says
Chicago Police Officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, went to Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021, to "save the nation," according to text messages he allegedly sent.
wlsam.com
Alexandra Block on Police Reform in Chicago: “The Positive Community Interactions Quota is Likely to Backfire”
John Howell speaks with Alexandra Block, Senior Attorney for Policing and Criminal Legal System Reform at the ACLU of Illinois. They are calling for the CPD Superintendent and Mayor to make police reform a priority. The “positive community interactions” quota is not enough, Block insists. We need real reform.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago FBI seeks Bridgeview bank robbery suspect
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon. The FBI responded to the Marquette Bank on Harlem Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery. The suspect is believed to be a thin, Black or Hispanic man wearing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bringing in refrigerated trailers due to increase in opioid-related deaths
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - America's fentanyl epidemic has gotten so bad that some morgues could soon run out of room. In Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner needed more room and more resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, COVID deaths have dropped, but the morgue still needs extra space due...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban residents call on Pritzker to shut down controversial re-activated red light cameras
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from someone with a financial interest in the company that operates them and from employees of an outside sales company.
NW Side Cop Behind ‘Homophobic’ Facebook Posts Gets Slap On Wrist From Police Oversight Agency
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side police officer and Republican committee official has been cited by a police oversight agency after a series of homophobic posts on social media. Amelia “Ammie” Kessem, a sergeant in the 16th District, was lightly disciplined by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability...
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Kane County reports influx of deadly traffic crashes, sheriff issues warning
KANE COUNTY - There is a new warning out for drivers in Kane County from the sheriff, after multiple fatal crashes in the past several days. In the past 10 days in Kane County, deputies have seen multiple fatal crashes on the roads. Sadly, three people were killed. In some...
'Apparently a random act:' Man charged with mowing down and killing 3 people outside popular South Shore gay bar
Tavis Dunbar has been charged with racing his car through a group of people outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore, killing three and injuring a fourth. Chicago police said they were still without a motive and can’t say it was a hate crime.
Family says they were scammed twice after 16-year-old dies by suicide
GoFundMe me says if any donor would like to request a refund in the meantime, they will process it for them.
fox32chicago.com
Man living with Cook County sheriff's deputy arrested on gun and drug charges
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Cook County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative duty last week after a man the deputy was living with was arrested for possessing over one kilogram of cocaine and two handguns. On Aug. 17, Cook County Sheriff's Police executed a traffic stop in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in anti-Gov. JB Pritzker TV ad
"News flash. I'm Black and I'm proud. Everyone knows it. No need to use cheap tricks to darken my skin and try to scare voters with false narratives about Chicago."
ABC7 Chicago
Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison
CHICAGO -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, part of Chicago's most famous political family, has begun serving a four-month prison sentence for lying to banking regulators and filing false income tax returns in a case involving the failed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Democrat, who represented...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
fox32chicago.com
Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop. The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.
2 Charged With Beating Teen and Man With Bat, Hammer After Car Broke Down on Expressway
Two Cicero men are charged with beating a young teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones after their car broke down on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue. The boy, 15, and the man, 21, had been traveling east on the Eisenhower when...
Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back
An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
Comments / 5