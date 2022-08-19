ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Can Hendrick Motorsports keep Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott on the same page?

It was supposed to be a full-fledged celebration for Hendrick Motorsports at Watkins Glen. Chase Elliott clinched this year's regular season title, earning a 15-point bonus to enter the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at the top of the standings. His teammate and reigning Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, wound up in victory lane to end a 22-race winless streak that dated back to Auto Club Speedway in February.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Kyle Busch strongly hints at future plans

The question that has been lingering over NASCAR this whole racing season is whether or not Kyle Busch will return to Joe Gibbs Racing. As of right now, the answer appears to be no. JGR can’t seem to find Busch a new sponsor and, despite Busch saying recently he’d like...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Watkins Glen, NY
Sports
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Variety

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy