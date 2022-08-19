ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NH

WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
BARRE, VT
WPFO

Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire

LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
LITTLETON, NH
nomadlawyer.org

Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
VERMONT STATE
State
New Hampshire State
City
Jefferson, NH
Jefferson, NH
WMUR.com

Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
FRANCONIA, NH
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in fatal crash

LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man died on Monday following a fatal motorcycle crash in Littleton. New Hampshire State Police said Kerry O'Connell, 66, of Lincoln was towing a small trailer behind his Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-93 north when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably. The motorcycle...
LITTLETON, NH
Seacoast Current

2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday

A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
ALBANY, NH
WPFO

8 charged in western Maine drug sweep

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A multi-agency drug sweep in western Maine led to eight people being charged, along with the seizure of meth, fentanyl and prescription drugs. The sweep took place in Rumford, where police say they targeted high crime areas known for drug use and sales. Rumford police say they...
RUMFORD, ME
WCAX

$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WGME

Police identify victim in deadly New Hampshire rollover

MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in New Hampshire. Police say 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously hurt after all three were thrown from an SUV that rolled over in Madison on Route 16 on Sunday.
MADISON, NH
mynbc5.com

Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
DANVILLE, VT
