What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
WPFO
Motorcyclist towing trailer dies after trailer breaks off in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, NH (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say a trailer he was towing broke off in New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say 66-year-old Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, was operating a motorcycle on I-93 in Littleton and towing a trailer when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
WMUR.com
Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
WCAX
Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
mynbc5.com
Trapped tractor-trailer backs up traffic on the notch road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A tractor-trailer driver was fined on Tuesday after he got stuck attempting to drive through the Notch road. The driver, Kevin Drayton, got stuck while traveling south on Route 108 toward Stowe around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Drayton disobeyed the road signs telling commercial...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in fatal crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man died on Monday following a fatal motorcycle crash in Littleton. New Hampshire State Police said Kerry O'Connell, 66, of Lincoln was towing a small trailer behind his Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-93 north when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably. The motorcycle...
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
WMUR.com
Community rallies behind family after deadly crash in Albany
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The community is coming together to help a family after a deadly crash claimed the life of their eight-year-old son. It happened Friday on Route 16 in Albany. Friends of the Simpson family tell News 9 they always give to the community, so now the community...
WPFO
8 charged in western Maine drug sweep
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A multi-agency drug sweep in western Maine led to eight people being charged, along with the seizure of meth, fentanyl and prescription drugs. The sweep took place in Rumford, where police say they targeted high crime areas known for drug use and sales. Rumford police say they...
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
Business in Casco, Maine, Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
WGME
Police identify victim in deadly New Hampshire rollover
MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in New Hampshire. Police say 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously hurt after all three were thrown from an SUV that rolled over in Madison on Route 16 on Sunday.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
