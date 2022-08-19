ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising Cane’s coming to RI in 2023

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern fast food is moving north to Rhode Island.

The first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is slated to open in Johnston next year.

The restaurant will be located in Stonehill Market Place off Atwood Avenue near Route 6 and I-295, according to Raising Cane’s spokesperson Julia Doyle.

ALSO READ: Trader Joe’s to open in Providence

Chicken fingers and their “Cane’s sauce” headline the Louisiana chain’s menu .

The Johnston location is expected to open in mid-to-late 2023, according to Dustin Shearer, vice president of company restaurants.  A location in Seekonk is also in the works.

