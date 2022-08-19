ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Counties with the most super commuters in California

By Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation , especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

#58. Mono County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Average commute time: 15.6 minutes
— 14.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (55.0%), carpooled (13.3%), walked to work (5.5%), public transportation (15.9%), worked from home (7.7%)

#57. Inyo County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Average commute time: 17.1 minutes
— 12.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.2%), carpooled (13.7%), walked to work (6.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.9%)

#56. Santa Barbara County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.1%
– Average commute time: 20.6 minutes
— 9.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.1%), carpooled (13.1%), walked to work (3.9%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (8.0%)

#55. Tulare County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 22 minutes
— 7.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 15.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.3%)

#54. Plumas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.0%
– Average commute time: 19.4 minutes
— 10.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.3%)

#53. Siskiyou County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Average commute time: 18.4 minutes
— 11.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 4.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.4%)

#52. Humboldt County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Average commute time: 18.9 minutes
— 10.9 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 1.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.5%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (6.2%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (8.5%)

#51. San Mateo County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.9%
– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— 0.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.0%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (10.1%), worked from home (9.5%)

#50. San Diego County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%
– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes
— 3.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 1.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (9.6%)

#49. Fresno County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Average commute time: 23.3 minutes
— 6.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 8.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.6%)

#48. Kings County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.1%
– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes
— 6.6 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (13.7%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.1%)

#47. San Luis Obispo County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Average commute time: 22 minutes
— 7.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 9.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (4.7%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (9.0%)

#46. Lassen County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.5%
– Average commute time: 21.1 minutes
— 8.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

#45. Monterey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Average commute time: 24 minutes
— 5.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.4%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6.0%)

#44. Del Norte County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Average commute time: 15.6 minutes
— 14.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 3.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (14.2%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

#43. Orange County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.5%
– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— 1.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 14.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (9.0%)

#42. Butte County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 21.3 minutes
— 8.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 9.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.8%), carpooled (10.2%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (7.5%)

#41. Kern County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes
— 6.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.5%)

#40. Imperial County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Average commute time: 22.1 minutes
— 7.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.9%)

#39. Santa Clara County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.5%
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 12.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.0%), carpooled (10.2%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (4.0%), worked from home (9.7%)

#38. Glenn County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
— 6.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (11.4%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.2%)

#37. Modoc County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes
— 10.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 8.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.3%), carpooled (4.8%), walked to work (4.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (15.2%)

#36. Shasta County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 21.4 minutes
— 8.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.2%)

#35. Yolo County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes
— 5.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.6%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (4.2%), worked from home (9.5%)

#34. Ventura County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.5%
– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
— 2.9 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (10.2%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (8.3%)

#33. Sierra County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.0%
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— 2.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (5.0%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (13.5%)

#32. Placer County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.0%
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— 2.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.1%), carpooled (6.5%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (13.0%)

#31. Mendocino County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.9%
– Average commute time: 20.7 minutes
— 9.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.4%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (6.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.2%)

#30. Yuba County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— 0.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.3%)

#29. Napa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.4%
– Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
— 4.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (10.5%), walked to work (3.5%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (7.3%)

#28. Sacramento County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— 1.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (2.2%), worked from home (9.0%)

#27. Sonoma County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 9.6%
– Average commute time: 25.6 minutes
— 4.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 14.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.2%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (9.1%)

#26. Santa Cruz County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.6%
– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
— 2.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.1%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (4.9%), public transportation (2.2%), worked from home (10.9%)

#25. San Francisco

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.4%
– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
— 3.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (30.5%), carpooled (6.8%), walked to work (11.7%), public transportation (31.6%), worked from home (11.8%)

#24. Marin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 16.4%
– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
— 2.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (62.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (3.2%), public transportation (7.9%), worked from home (16.8%)

#23. Tehama County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
— 5.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.4%)

#22. Nevada County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.5%
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— 5.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.2%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (16.2%)

#21. Los Angeles County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.6%
– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes
— 1.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.1%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (5.4%), worked from home (8.0%)

#20. Trinity County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— 5.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 10.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.5%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (16.0%)

#19. Sutter County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.4%
– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes
— 1.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (12.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (6.3%)

#18. El Dorado County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.1%
– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— 0.9 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.0%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (11.6%)

#17. Colusa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.9%
– Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
— 4.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (12.5%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.6%)

#16. Madera County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.4%
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— 1.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (14.0%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.9%)

#15. Alpine County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.9%
– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
— 6.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 12.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (52.0%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (34.2%)

#14. Alameda County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 18.1%
– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (58.5%), carpooled (9.5%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (14.3%), worked from home (11.0%)

#13. Amador County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.8%
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9.6%)

#12. San Bernardino County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 16.4%
– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

#11. Lake County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 15.5%
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.6%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (14.9%)

#10. Tuolumne County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.7%
– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— 1.7 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.8%)

#9. Solano County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 18.8%
– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
— 3.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (12.7%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (6.4%)

#8. Mariposa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.8%
– Average commute time: 31 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (61.0%), carpooled (14.5%), walked to work (11.8%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (8.5%)

#7. Riverside County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 19.1%
– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.9%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (6.3%)

#6. Merced County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 15.0%
– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— 0.9 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.8%)

#5. Calaveras County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 23.5%
– Average commute time: 38.7 minutes
— 8.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.0%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (10.8%)

#4. Stanislaus County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 14.0%
– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 26.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.6%)

#3. Contra Costa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 25.5%
– Average commute time: 38.5 minutes
— 8.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (10.3%), worked from home (9.9%)

#2. San Benito County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 24.4%
– Average commute time: 36.3 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (13.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.5%)

#1. San Joaquin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 21.9%
– Average commute time: 35.2 minutes
— 5.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (5.2%)

