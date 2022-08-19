Read full article on original website
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. In Idaho, the ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of Idaho’s law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Fired Florida COVID data scientist to challenge Gaetz for U.S. House seat
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will face Democratic challenger Rebekah Jones, a fired Florida Health Department data scientist who rose to national prominence early in the pandemic, in the state's 1st Congressional District race in November, per AP. Driving the news: Gaetz saw off two Republican primary challengers, while Jones defeated...
S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem accused of "misconduct" by ethics board
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she got involved in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license in 2020, a South Dakota ethics board said Monday, AP reports. Why it matters: The board's comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Noem, a potential...
Biden administration moves to shield DACA from legal challenges
The Department of Homeland Security moved Wednesday to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy into federal regulations in a bid to protect the program from legal challenges. Why it matters: Since its inception in 2012, DACA has shielded from deportation over 800,000 immigrants who were brought to...
Kansas vote recount confirms results backing abortion rights
Kansas officials confirmed a vote upholding abortion rights following a partial recount Sunday, per AP. Driving the news: Officials reviewed the ballots of nine of Kansas' 105 counties at the request of Melissa Leavitt after voters this month rejected an amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state's constitution.
Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump
A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
Rick Scott's ill-timed Italian vacation
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is spending part of his congressional recess on a luxury yacht in Italy with his family after criticizing President Biden for vacationing in Delaware, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose job is to win back...
Utah ranks in the top 10 for life expectancy in the U.S.
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosUtah has the ninth-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released Tuesday.The life expectancy for Utahns was 78.6 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years. Yes, but: Utah's rate declined by about a year between 2019 and 2020 amid the COVID health crisis. According to the CDC, heart disease was the leading cause of death among Utahns in 2020, followed by cancer, accidents and COVID-19. The big picture: Nationwide, life expectancy among Americans declined by 1.8 years due to the pandemic and the increase in unintentional injuries, such as overdoses.By the numbers: There was a nearly four-year gap among Utah women (80.6) and men (76.7). Even though women tend to outlive men on average, Utah women were ranked 15th in the nation. Zoom out: Hawaii had the highest rate in the U.S., with a life expectancy of 80.7 years. That's compared to Mississippi which ranked last at 71.9 years.Western states like California (79 years), Washington (79.2) and Oregon (78.8) outranked Utah.
Casada, Cothren face corruption charges
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren were arrested Tuesday on a sweeping set of corruption charges.An indictment accuses the men of using Casada's position in the legislature as part of a fraudulent scheme to funnel state money to themselves.They pleaded not guilty in federal court.Why it matters: Casada was the ultimate powerbroker in the Tennessee Republican Party, and Cothren was a rising star as a political aide. But their careers imploded under the weight of several scandals.Their arrests continued a long fall from the heights of the state Capitol.Zoom out: Casada was...
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
