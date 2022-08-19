Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosUtah has the ninth-highest life expectancy in the U.S., according to a CDC national vital statistics report released Tuesday.The life expectancy for Utahns was 78.6 years — higher than the national rate of 77 years. Yes, but: Utah's rate declined by about a year between 2019 and 2020 amid the COVID health crisis. According to the CDC, heart disease was the leading cause of death among Utahns in 2020, followed by cancer, accidents and COVID-19. The big picture: Nationwide, life expectancy among Americans declined by 1.8 years due to the pandemic and the increase in unintentional injuries, such as overdoses.By the numbers: There was a nearly four-year gap among Utah women (80.6) and men (76.7). Even though women tend to outlive men on average, Utah women were ranked 15th in the nation. Zoom out: Hawaii had the highest rate in the U.S., with a life expectancy of 80.7 years. That's compared to Mississippi which ranked last at 71.9 years.Western states like California (79 years), Washington (79.2) and Oregon (78.8) outranked Utah.

