Threat of more rain continues into the week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies dominated today, and a passing shower will be possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable with low-70s inland and mid-70s for the Grand Strand. There is a much higher rain potential on the way for tomorrow as a...
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
2 Myrtle Beach swimmers bitten by sharks on the same day
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Man on stolen motorcycle drives it into lake, swims away from South Carolina deputy
Deputies said they're searching for a person who led them on a chase on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning before driving into Lake Hartwell.
Proposed Coastal Carolina University degrees aim to ease STEM teacher shortage
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University has its eyes on two new degrees it hopes will attract desperately needed science educators to the field. CCU would be the first university in the state to adopt the programs, which allow students pursuing science degrees to also gain the experience they need to be teachers. Previously, students had to pursue a science degree, and then spend an additional 15 to 18 months on a Master of Arts in teaching degree.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this South Carolina restaurant.
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
