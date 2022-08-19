ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wbtw.com

Threat of more rain continues into the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies dominated today, and a passing shower will be possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable with low-70s inland and mid-70s for the Grand Strand. There is a much higher rain potential on the way for tomorrow as a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
wbtw.com

Proposed Coastal Carolina University degrees aim to ease STEM teacher shortage

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University has its eyes on two new degrees it hopes will attract desperately needed science educators to the field. CCU would be the first university in the state to adopt the programs, which allow students pursuing science degrees to also gain the experience they need to be teachers. Previously, students had to pursue a science degree, and then spend an additional 15 to 18 months on a Master of Arts in teaching degree.
CONWAY, SC
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
POLITICS
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars

money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC

