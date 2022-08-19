EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meagan Wells is the ideal person for the Sunshine Award, so much so that it could be called the Wells Award. The effort she puts in with her team, family, and everyone she meets always goes above and beyond. There are not enough good things to say about Meagan. Everything she does, from coaching her kids, to working 50+ hours a week, she puts everything into it.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO