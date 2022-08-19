Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign launches
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the Vote YES! Eau Claire campaign officially launched ahead of the non-binding referendum question that voters will see on the Nov. 8 election ballot. According to a media release from Vote YES! Eau Claire, the campaign is chaired by Matthew Lehner,...
WEAU-TV 13
ROYAL BUFFET
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Royal Buffet to have a Sunshine Award. Every time we go in there, they treat us like family. All the employees are very nice, plus, the food is outrageously delicious! The place is always spotless, and they are always willing to help if you need it.
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD back-to-school staff kickoff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With school starting back up again in just a week, students aren’t the only ones getting ready. All 1,400 staff members for the Eau Claire Area School District, including 200 new members, gathered at Memorial High School for a back-to-school kickoff. Led by ECASD Superintendent,...
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
WEAU-TV 13
Passenger in girl scout hit and run released
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The passenger in Colten Treu’s truck when he hit and killed three girl scouts and a parent in Nov. 2018 has been released. John Stender was sentenced last Sept. to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. The Department of Corrections website...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers talks $600 million annual tax cut while in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers stopped at the Eau Claire County Government Center Tuesday afternoon. Evers made the stop in Eau Claire to discuss his new plan that he says will help families in Wis. Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, citing a projected $5 billion budget surplus.
WEAU-TV 13
CLASS IS ALMOST IN SESSION: Eau Claire Virtual School is gearing up for its fourth school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of a new school year for the Eau Claire Area School District will be underway in just over a week. However, not every student learns in a physical classroom. 2022 marks the Eau Claire Virtual Schools’ fourth year. “We started because we...
WEAU-TV 13
AMANDA ROTH
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Amanda Roth is a hard-working mother, friend, and advocate for the mentally challenged who struggle in life. She helps her clients construct a successful lifestyle and she stands tall for them. I would like Amanda to receive the Sunshine Award because she puts out a lot of good karma into the world and it is time she receives some back.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
WEAU-TV 13
NEAL WALDHART
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We want to thank Neal for being such an astonishing boss, always with a smile on his face and positive words of encouragement. How did we get so lucky? Please give Neal the Sunshine Award. The Maintenance Crew at Nordson Extrusion Dies.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Attorney General touts success of Speak Up, Speak Out tip line
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is hoping to ensure the future of a statewide school safety initiative. Since September 2020, more than 400 different schools across Wisconsin have had threats assessed through the Office of School Safety’s Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attendants...
WEAU-TV 13
Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you’re bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun.
WEAU-TV 13
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes to the 2022 hunting season, including new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting. Those who are hunting can do so in open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Big Green Lake. The only requirement is that they must be a minimum distance of 500 feet from the shore.
WEAU-TV 13
MEAGAN WELLS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meagan Wells is the ideal person for the Sunshine Award, so much so that it could be called the Wells Award. The effort she puts in with her team, family, and everyone she meets always goes above and beyond. There are not enough good things to say about Meagan. Everything she does, from coaching her kids, to working 50+ hours a week, she puts everything into it.
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Area Catholic School District kicks off their 141st year
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -McDonell Area Catholic School District in Chippewa Falls is kicking off its 141st year with a Family Fun Night. The event allows families to tour the schools, meet the teachers, and drop off school supplies. Family Fun Night was hosted at the McDonell Central Catholic High School with fair food and games.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 23rd 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer kicks off their 2022 season with a trip to D.C. Everest. Also, a look into the upcoming seasons of UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s soccer. Plus, girls tennis action as Regis-McDonnel and Altoona host matches. Finally, the prep...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Area School District experiences staffing growth, despite widespread shortages
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School districts across the state are facing challenges hiring new staff, and the Wisconsin DPI, or Department of Public Instruction, said teachers aren’t the only position that needs to have filled. “So, we often hear about the teacher shortage, and absolutely, staffing our classrooms...
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
WEAU-TV 13
More officers needed: Chippewa Falls Police Dept. looking to hire
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -From dispatchers to police officers, many law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the country are in need of more staff. That’s something one area police chief said has gotten harder over the years. To become a police officer, you have to pass multiple tests from...
