Coldwater, MI

Apple Fest to have different look due to 4 Corners Park work

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported to the City Council on Monday night that Apple Fest will look different this year. With the work nearing completion at the Four Corners Park, the festival will be spread out for three blocks on U.S. 12 between Division and Clay Streets, extend down South Hanchett Street and South Monroe as well as in the Tibbits Plaza parking lot.
COLDWATER, MI
Quincy Daze returns for a three day run on Thursday night

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being called the Quincy Main Street Festival for three years, a summer time event in Quincy has returned to its original name. The Quincy Village Council approved a request last September to change the name of the event back to Quincy Daze. There will...
QUINCY, MI
OBITUARY: Doris L. Lampman

Doris L. Lampman, 90, of Parma, formerly of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Dan & Melody Buehrer officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Mark A. “Marky” Bauder, Jr.

Mark Alan Bauder, Jr., 33, of Burlington, passed away at home on Friday, August 19, 2022 after a lifelong health battle to live every single day. Some say he was a soldier, some say he was a hero. Anyone who met him would say he was stronger than most. A...
BURLINGTON, MI
Bilsborrow asks CCS School Board to revoke written reprimand from AD

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Veteran Coldwater High School Cross-Country and Track Coach Jim Bilsborrow asked the Coldwater School Board on Monday night to revoke a written reprimand from his records that was given to him in May by High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer. No formal action was taken...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Doris D. King

Doris D. (Waffle) King, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home in Marshall, Michigan. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse of Tekonsha, 616 N. Main St., Tekonsha on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., also at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August, 25 at 11:00 A.M. with her nephew, Troy Waffle, officiating. Burial to follow with graveside services at the Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
TEKONSHA, MI
OBITUARY: Bruce Marteen

Bruce Marteen, 54, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home, after fighting a long battle with illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Bruce was born June 19, 1968 in Orange,...
COLDWATER, MI
City Council amends banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a clarification Monday night on the banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place Billiards at Four South Monroe. City Manager Keith Baker says the Michigan Liquor Control Commission required that the permit be utilized for the second floor only. The...
COLDWATER, MI
Employee presses Commissioners on the “stonewalling” of wage re-classifications

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners will soon start the process of putting together Branch County’s budget for 2023. With that in mind, Deputy Treasurer Kalie Beemer spoke to Commissioners on Tuesday about what she feels is a stonewalled issue concerning job duties and how employees have been asking for revamping and re-classifications for their wages.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI

