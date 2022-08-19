Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Colby Richardson Shines in LSU’s Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE – Heading into fall camp, LSU’s secondary seemed to be the biggest question mark of this team with only two returning starters, in Jay Ward and Major Burns. During the offseason, Brian Kelly and company went and got a slew of transfers to add depth and experience to this defensive back room. One of the transfers is Colby Richardson, from McNeese State who has impressed Coach Kelly throughout fall camp.
brproud.com
Dr. David Baker, award-winning LSU professor, veterinarian to Mike the Tiger, set to retire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mike The Tiger VII’s veterinarian and long-time LSU professor, Dr. David Baker, is set to retire after 25 years with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine (LSU SVM). Known for his keen attention to detail and pragmatic nature, the award-winning doctor of Veterinary...
brproud.com
Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
brproud.com
Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Late night crash on LSU campus at W. Lakeshore Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a late night crash occurred on LSU campus at West Lakeshore Drive near S. Campus Drive and S. Greek Row Lot Sunday (August 21). The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use...
brproud.com
Odd Holidays: Wednesday is National Peach Pie Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On a gray and rainy afternoon, it can be tempting to stay indoors and indulge in a favorite comfort food. This Wednesday, one national holiday gives such behavior a thumbs up and essentially says, “Have some pie while you’re at it.”. This...
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Drive at Burbank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Monday (August 22) afternoon crash near LSU along Nicholson Drive at Burbank Drive. The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. For the time being, drivers may want to avoid the area. For the latest...
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
Did you win? Winning ticket purchased in Baton Rouge worth $50,000 remains unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone has a little over one month to collect $50,000 from the Louisiana Lottery. An unknown individual has a ticket worth that amount of money from a Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing that took place on March 28. The Louisiana Lottery says that “the winning...
brproud.com
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
brproud.com
BR Firefighters honor fallen colleague killed in line of duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A veteran of the Memphis Fire Department who was a mere year shy of retirement lost his life while serving the public earlier this month, and his fellow firefighters in Baton Rouge used Tuesday, August 23 to mourn his passing. David Pleasant was responding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
brproud.com
Tips sought by BRPD in 1988 missing person case
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge detectives are seeking information from the public related to a 1988 missing person investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rebecca “Becky” Gary, who was an employee at LaFonda Restaurant, was last heard from a few days after Christmas on December 27, 1988. Police described her as five-foot-one tall, weighing 105 pounds, slim build with short reddish brown hair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
OLOL becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to the American College Surgeons, Our Lady of the Lake is verified as a Level 1 trauma Center, making it the first and only trauma center in the Capital Region and one of three in the state to receive the prestigious distinction. “This...
brproud.com
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
brproud.com
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
brproud.com
Lawn mower to blame for ruptured gas line on Marc Antony Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Side Fire Department was at the scene of a gas leak on Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, “There was a ruptured gas line in the 1200 block of Marc Antony Dr.”. A lawn mower caused this gas...
Comments / 0