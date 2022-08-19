Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
WOWT
Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
WOWT
1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover. An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini...
WOWT
Nox-Crete fire cleanup is now underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After obtaining all the proper permits, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site. Heavy machines gathered debris Tuesday afternoon. In a statement Monday, the company says the project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete. The fire, which ignited in May,...
WOWT
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing still at large, victim upgraded to stable condition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday night. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. In a news release, the Omaha Fire Department said...
KETV.com
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few spotty storms possible
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few spotty showers and a few storms on the map north of I-80 to start the day. That is where most of any of the spotty rain will be today. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to get some of it but most of us will stay dry as we warm into the lower 90s.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
NebraskaTV
One dead following Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
klkntv.com
Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
iheart.com
Charging Decision In Bennington Area Lake Crash
After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's office announces no charges will be filed against anyone involved in a late July boating mishap that critically injured three people in the northwest part of the county. On July 25th, fire and rescue were sent to...
WOWT
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Comments / 0