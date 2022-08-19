ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennington, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover. An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nox-Crete fire cleanup is now underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After obtaining all the proper permits, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site. Heavy machines gathered debris Tuesday afternoon. In a statement Monday, the company says the project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete. The fire, which ignited in May,...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Street#Wowt#Neb#Chestnut Driver
WOWT

Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday night. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. In a news release, the Omaha Fire Department said...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

One dead following Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Charging Decision In Bennington Area Lake Crash

After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's office announces no charges will be filed against anyone involved in a late July boating mishap that critically injured three people in the northwest part of the county. On July 25th, fire and rescue were sent to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy