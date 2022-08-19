Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Comparing outcomes of cholecystectomies in white vs. minority patients
1. For patients with gallbladder disease requiring cholecystectomy, no differences in clinical outcomes were found between white and non-white minority patients. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cholecystectomies are common procedures for patients presenting with gall stones or other gallbladder disease. For individuals who lack insurance, are from minority groups, or...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Cardiac Damage After AVR: Prognosis and Evolution
It was uncertain how aortic valve replacement (AVR) affects the progression/regression of extra valvular cardiac injury and its relationship to eventual prognosis. For a study, researchers sought to examine the progression of cardiac injury after AVR and its relationship to outcomes. Patients from the PARTNER (Placement of Aortic Transcatheter Valves)...
physiciansweekly.com
FeNO Testing Effective as Diagnostic Tool in Urban Setting
Asthma affects individuals of every age group, gender, race, and socioeconomic status. Diagnosis is an important step in developing a personalized treatment approach that can benefit the patient. Fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is an endogenous gaseous molecule that is expelled in human breath and can be measured to determine airway inflammation. It has been studied extensively over the years and is a common adjunctive tool in asthma diagnosis and management.
physiciansweekly.com
SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Pediatric SOT Recipients
For a study, researchers sought to describe the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pediatric solid organ transplant (SOT) patients in the early stages of the epidemic. They predicted that most SARS-CoV-2 infections in pediatric SOT patients might be asymptomatic. In order to identify patients who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 between...
RELATED PEOPLE
physiciansweekly.com
The Variable Response to Teduglutide in Pediatric SBS
Teduglutide, an analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, has been demonstrated to reduce the need for parenteral nutrition (PN) in short bowel syndrome (SBS) and to increase intestinal absorption. For a study, researchers assessed the treatment outcomes for children with SBS across the country since there is a lack of data on youngsters.
physiciansweekly.com
PTSD Exposure Therapy in Military Populations
For a study, researchers sought to understand that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects military populations more than civilian populations, and military populations may not benefit as much from first-line PTSD psychotherapies. They investigated potential moderators of treatment-related, demographic, and clinical outcomes as well as the effectiveness of exposure therapy in active-duty service members and veterans under varied control conditions. Randomized controlled trials for exposure-based therapy for PTSD in military populations have been found through recent meta-analyses, PsycINFO, and Medline searches. About 19 studies (a total of 2,905) that met the inclusion criteria were included in the meta-analysis. While exposure treatment had little to no impact on other trauma-focused therapies, it had moderate to significant effects when compared to waiting lists and standard care. At follow-up and post-treatment, the overall effect remained constant. Studies with more women, younger participants, fewer patients with concurrent serious depression, and fewer people using psychiatric medication saw larger impact sizes for exposure. Treatment length or kind, participant race or ethnicity, concurrent substance use, veteran status in comparison to active service status, and study bias risk had no bearing on effect sizes. Results show that exposure therapy’s effectiveness varied among various comparator types in military populations, and they also hint at a number of potential result moderators that require additional investigation.
physiciansweekly.com
Provider Perceptions for WOLST at a Large Pediatric Hospital
More than 74% of juvenile fatalities occur in intensive care units (ICU), 40% of which happen after the withdrawal of life-supporting therapies (WOLST). Yet, no requirements analysis identified providers’ needs or recommendations for enhancing the WOLST procedure in pediatrics. For a study, researchers sought to describe the self-reported confidence, needs, and recommendations for enhancing the WOLST process from multidisciplinary providers.
physiciansweekly.com
Medication Adherence With Health Outcomes: ISCHEMIA Trial
Participants with chronic coronary disease (CCD) were randomized in the ISCHEMIA (International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches) to medical care following guidelines with or without angiography and revascularization. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between nonadherence and outcomes related to health status. According to the study’s a priori premise, nonadherent patients would have a better health status if randomly assigned to invasive therapy; it compared the 12-month health status outcomes of adherent and nonadherent participants with CCD.
Comments / 0