The Placer County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that the body found inside a submerged car in Northern California on Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago. Authorities and volunteers had been searching for the 16-year-old Rodni and her car since she was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. on August 6th.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO