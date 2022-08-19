ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KTTS

Autopsy confirms body found in Northern California reservoir is missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

The Placer County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that the body found inside a submerged car in Northern California on Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago. Authorities and volunteers had been searching for the 16-year-old Rodni and her car since she was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. on August 6th.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTTS

Three Arkansas Officers Suspended After Video Captures Beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice...
MULBERRY, AR
KTTS

Governor Calls Special Session To Cut Income Taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back to work Sept. 6 for a special session to cut income taxes. Parson on Monday said he wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. The Republican’s office estimates the cut...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Boat Driver Facing Charges After Deadly Crash

(KTTS News) — The driver of a boat involved in a deadly crash last weekend at Lake of the Ozarks is charged with BWI and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner. KY3 says Roy Jackson from Edwards had a blood alcohol content of .188. The boat...
BYRNES MILL, MO

