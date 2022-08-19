ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentanyl prevention and treatment

The fentanyl crisis seems to be on the rise here in our state. Just recently a 13 year old died of fentanyl overdose in Aurora and clinics like Gallus Medical Detox Centers are seeing more patients in their clinics.

Dr. Steve Carleton the Executive Clinical Director at Gallus Medical Detox Centers shares his insight about what the fentanyl crisis looks like today and what we’re seeing in their facility.

