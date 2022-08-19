Read full article on original website
Alex Bowman to be featured on 'NASCAR Rivals' video game cover
Alex Bowman will be featured on the cover of "NASCAR Rivals," a new video game coming out for Nintendo Switch on October 14. The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of several NASCAR Cup Series competitors to be featured in the cover art of the video game from Motorsport Games.
Lions looking to take big strides in Dan Campbell's 2nd year
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell’s debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense. “We’re a lot further ahead than we were last year,” Campbell said Monday. After struggling to stretch the field vertically in quarterback Jared Goff’s first year with the team, general manager Brad Holmes signed receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year deal.
8th Annual KerbyStrong Fundraiser To Be Held At Macon Speedway September 17
The eighth annual KerbyStrong 100 will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Time trials start at 6 p.m.; racing begins at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models 50- $1000 to Win. BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds 25 - $650 to Win. Engines Sportsman 25 -...
