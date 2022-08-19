ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell’s debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense. “We’re a lot further ahead than we were last year,” Campbell said Monday. After struggling to stretch the field vertically in quarterback Jared Goff’s first year with the team, general manager Brad Holmes signed receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year deal.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO