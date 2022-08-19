Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Claus and others can't resist the Victorian charms of Columbus
A little slice of Americana with deep Texas roots, Columbus is a relaxing small town with a rich history and friendly Southern charm. With convenient proximity to Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, there’s no reason not to explore its long list of fun — and even quirky — things to see and do.
Bask in Bastrop's great outdoors or hit up any of its great festivals
At the crossroads of history and the highway — and a whole lot of nature — Bastrop is only about 35 miles east of Austin and three hours from Dallas, but going there feels like being worlds away. This immersive destination radiates with the historic charm of downtown’s...
Amazon primes Texas college town for launch of first drone delivery gig
Busy, techy, convenience-minded Texas A&M students could be among the first in the nation to test pilot a game-changing delivery system. Amazon plans to deploy its state-of-the art Prime Air drone delivery in College Station, Texas later this year. The online juggernaut says it's already reaching out to College Station...
