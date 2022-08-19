ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Major Airlines Axe Popular Nonstop Routes From Texas Airport

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Three major airlines are halting some nonstop routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport .

American Airlines will no longer service a nonstop route between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting in November, according to Culture Map Austin . The route was launched last October. No other airline offers nonstop flights from Austin and San Juan.

Alaska Airlines' nonstop route from Austin and Boise, Idaho, is also on the chopping block starting September 30. This was the only nonstop service between Austin and Boise.

Lastly, JetBlue Airways is suspending (not canceling) its nonstop routes between Austin and Newark Liberty International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Travel to Newark will be suspended from February-July 2023 while travel to LA is on hold from February-May 2023. Other airlines currently offer nonstop service from Austin to Newark and LA.

These staffing troubles are could continue into 2023, according to industry officials. "There's a supply-and-demand imbalance right now," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in June.

