Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol

FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling

FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal

FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
WYOMING, MI
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

