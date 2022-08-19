Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint mayor says he won’t give up on $300 across-the-board water credits
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he won’t abandon a plan for giving $300 water bill credits to every customer in Flint even if the City Council has other ideas for using the $8.6 million the program would cost. Council members were deadlocked 4-4 in a vote on...
Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol
FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling
FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
WNEM
Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license after a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal
FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State seizes 67 gambling devices, cash from alleged storefront casinos in Flint
FLINT, MI – Eleven video slot machines, 56 computers authorities say were used for illegal gambling and more than $10,000 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards were seized by state investigators last week in raids at two Flint storefront casinos. The raids took place Thursday, Aug. 18, at...
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Attorney says Eugene Pratt’s acts against his client were ‘atrocious’
GENESEE, Co. (WNEM) – Eugene Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal conduct after a possible victim came forward and now his attorney is sharing what he can about the case. Former educator Eugene Pratt is still housed at Genesee county jail after being arrested last...
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
East Lansing Police cleared in nonfatal Meijer parking lot shooting
Two East Lansing police officers who opened fire on an armed, fleeing man in a Meijer parking lot on April 25 have been cleared of any crimes. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit reviewed the shooting at the request of the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Nessel...
Mental health, teacher retention focus of Whitmer roundtable with Novi school community
NOVI, MI — How to better support students’ mental health while also looking at ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers was the focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s roundtable with Novi-area parents, students and staff Wednesday, Aug. 24. The roundtable comes as part of a back-to-school tour...
Saginaw man who lit fireworks in car after the bar, injuring friends takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — Way back in the pre-COVID days of summer 2019, a vehicle drove away from a Hemlock bar with fireworks tossed from it into the darkness. The ill-advised, mobile pyrotechnics backfired when one of the mortars detonated inside the vehicle, injuring those inside. Now, the 31-year-old Saginaw...
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0