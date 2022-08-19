ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'

By Ginny Reese
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqEWQ_0hNfiWxc00
Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there.

"If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video says. It then goes on to list cities and popular tourist sites in those locations.

So which sites are red flags? According to Baiza, here are red flag spots across the state:

  • Austin: 6th Street
  • San Antonio: River Walk
  • Dallas: Deep Ellum
  • Lubbock: Depot District

Check out the viral TikTok video below, which has already racked up more than 175,000 views:

@imderekjames

Follow if you agree 🤣 #texas #austin #lubbock #sanantonio #dallas #ReTokforNature

♬ original sound - Amanda Munro

Some of the comments disgaree with the TikTok user's analysis. One comment reads, "River Walk is a vibe." Another comment states, "The River Walk is beautiful though, you should've put the St. Mary's Strip instead."

Do you agree with Baiza?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Hangouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy