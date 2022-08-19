Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Tampa carjacking suspect arrested in Gainesville after fleeing in box truck, troopers say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A wild pursuit was caught on Florida law enforcement's dash cameras and body camera footage after a suspect carjacked three drivers in Tampa and fled in a stolen box truck that had a GPS tracker. He was arrested about 130 miles away. According to police, 33-year-old Brandon...
fox13news.com
Full video: Florida carjacking suspect flees in box truck, drives in wrong direction
A Tampa man carjacked three people before driving away in a stolen box truck. He ended up in Gainesville, where dashcam footage showed him driving in the wrong direction on I-75 and the attempts deputies made to stop him. Finally, a PIT maneuver was successful and the suspect jumped out of the still-moving box truck, and tries to run away, but was hit by a patrol car. A hundred miles away from Tampa, he was arrested.
