Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones finished with a 2-2 record on Saturday at the Cyclone Invitational. The tournament was held at Elizabethton High School. In the first match, the Lady Cyclones came out strong in the first set against Volunteer winning 25-20, before dropping the next two sets 21-25, 5-15. Elizabethton got in the win column in their next match against Anderson County taking two out of three sets, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-13. The Lady Cyclones split the last two games losing to Daniel Boone in two sets, 9-25, 23-25 and winning in two sets against Unicoi County 25-11, 25-14.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO