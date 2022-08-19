Read full article on original website
Related
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
elizabethton.com
Local business will benefit from Agribusiness fund
Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., are announcing 15 businesses, including a Carter County business, which will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. Miller Brothers Sawmill & Logging, Carter County, which is in the business of forest products, is anong several state...
elizabethton.com
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
elizabethton.com
Parks and Rec seeks good neighbors to volunteer
Elizabethton is proud to be known as the historical site of the first independent American government west of both the Eastern Continental Divide and the original Thirteen Colonies. However, being independent is not always a preferred state. That’s why some Elizabethton officials hope to encourage citizens to show their eager...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Lula Belle Hughes Davis
Lula Belle Hughes Davis, 84, Elizabethton, formerly of Lenoir, N.C., passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Hermitage Health Center. Mrs Davis had lived in Lenoir, N.C., until recently. She was born December 28, 1937 in Huntdale, N.C., to the late David and Grace Honeycutt Hughes. Mrs. Davis was a...
elizabethton.com
September at Sycamore Shoals State Park is jam-packed with adventure, activities
September at Sycamore Shoals Park is jam-packed with activities – from critter catching, bike rides, music and dancing to the annual Overmountain Victory Trail Re-enactment March. The OVT activities will begin Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. when the Tennessee Society Songs of the American Revolution will meet at...
elizabethton.com
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Elizabethton Police Department:. Jacqueline Rhea Chambers was arrested on August 16 by EPD Officer Erin Potter for disorderly conduct and resisting stop/arrest. Gerron Dewitt Chekelee was arrested on August 17 by EPD Sergeant Sarah Ellison for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, retaliation for...
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group’s Seasons for Women welcomes Jessica Walker, MD
BRISTOL — Holston Medical Group’s (HMG) Seasons for Women welcomes Jessica Walker, MD, to Seasons for Women located at 320 Bristol West Blvd., Bldg. 1 – Suite 2C, Bristol, Tenn. Dr. Walker was born and raised in Cancun, Mexico, where she was inspired by her family doctor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low
ABINGDON, VA – On August 24, Food City officials announced plans to acquire Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy:
elizabethton.com
Patricia Ann Woodby
Patricia Ann Woodby, 67, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Dewey and Eula Lyons Woodby. Patricia was a homemaker. Survivors include three sons, Tommy Lane, Billy Lane and Andy Lane; several grandchildren...
elizabethton.com
Tip leads to arrest of man wanted for aggravated assault on first responders
A tip received by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office lead to the arrest of the man sought for setting fire to his home and assaulting first responders. James W. Tolley, 39, of Jonesborough, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. He is charged with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land. All charges stem from an incident that occurred in early August.
elizabethton.com
Harol Smith
Harol Smith, 88, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton. Harol was born in Louisville, Ky., to the late Ernest and Amy Mayes Smith. Harol retired from American Air Filter, where he worked in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Tweetsie Railroad honors its history as it celebrates Railroad Heritage Weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is commemorating the history of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC) during Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27 and 28. Guests can immerse themselves in the golden age of railroads with Tweetsie’s historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives and many other activities throughout the weekend.
elizabethton.com
Cherokee Heritage Day Saturday will feature discussion on ‘Contemporary Cherokee Life’
A panel discussion entitled, “Contemporary Cherokee Life,” will be a new feature of the second annual Cherokee Heritage Day event at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals, forever linked with the rich traditions and influence of the Cherokee people, is offering a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations.
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones fall to Tennessee High
BRISTOL – Freshman Camdyn Garland scored a first half goal for Elizabethton but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Cyclones fell 3-1 to Tennessee High in girls soccer action at Stone Castle on Tuesday evening. EHS (0-3, 0-1 conference) saw senior goalkeeper Morgan Heaton make stops on...
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones take conference loss against East
The Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones fall to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference following a loss to Sullivan East. The Lady Cyclones volleyball team traveled to Bluff City Tuesday to take on conference foe Sullivan East, losing in four sets 7-25, 25-22, 18-25 and 21-25. Elizabethton came out...
elizabethton.com
Flipping the switch on Friday Night Lights
The first week of Friday Night Football is in the books as Unaka, Happy Valley, and Hampton all came out victorious while Elizabethton and Cloudland took it on the chin in Week 1 action. If someone hasn’t attended the game, they might not understand why everyone gets so excited about...
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones take two out of four matches in the Cyclone Invitational
Elizabethton High School Lady Cyclones finished with a 2-2 record on Saturday at the Cyclone Invitational. The tournament was held at Elizabethton High School. In the first match, the Lady Cyclones came out strong in the first set against Volunteer winning 25-20, before dropping the next two sets 21-25, 5-15. Elizabethton got in the win column in their next match against Anderson County taking two out of three sets, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-13. The Lady Cyclones split the last two games losing to Daniel Boone in two sets, 9-25, 23-25 and winning in two sets against Unicoi County 25-11, 25-14.
elizabethton.com
Acoustic Jam on Stage at Roan Mountain Park
Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
elizabethton.com
Warriors look to build on Week 1 momentum
There is nothing sweeter than opening up a brand new season with a win and the Happy Valley Warriors have been feasting on honey this week as they head into Week 2 after coming off a big 22-14 win over neighboring Cloudland last Friday night. However, the road this week...
Comments / 1