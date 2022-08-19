ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced. Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
COLUMBUS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Albany murder suspect had guns seized under Red Flag Law

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Albany man faces a murder charge after police say he shot his neighbor over a dispute. The charge comes after police responded to the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Gary Coply had been shot multiple times and was lying up against his house.
ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Docs: Man arrested after leading Franklin police on multi-county chase in stolen car

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A North Vernon man was arrested after leading Franklin police on a high-speed, multi-county chase in a stolen car, according to court documents. Chance Lloyd Goowin, age 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. At the time of his arrest, he also had a warrant out of Jennings County for failure to appear in relation with possession of meth and other drug charges.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield Police investigating car break-in spree

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police are investigating a spree of car break-ins over the weekend that investigators say started Saturday as they continue to receive reports. “It’s kind of frightening in a small town like Greenfield to think this is going on,” said local homeowner Linda Hamilton.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy felon faces federal gun charge after domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces federal charges following a domestic disturbance involving a gun. A federal grand jury indicted 41-year-old James Hoskins on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment stems from a June 2022 incident on South Belmont Street in which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost guns’

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man faces federal charges after investigators say he made and sold so-called “ghost guns,” including a part to make the gun automatic. In court documents in the case against Alexander Clark, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says they started an investigation into the illegally making and selling of privately-made firearms in May.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

18-year-old shot, killed in the street on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Booze-free bottle shop opens in Carmel

Two women open an alcohol-free bottle shop to help people with sobriety in Carmel. Change of address fraud jumped 167% in 2021; report …. Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost …. Marion County Sheriff warning about increase in police …. ‘Mommy, they shot my hand!’: Indy girl...
CARMEL, IN

