Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Doorbell cameras assist OPD in burglary arrests

On Aug. 17, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Rd. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, as one of the suspects on doorbell and security cameras in the area. He was taken into custody shortly afterwards and charged with 4 counts of Auto Burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested and referred to the Lafayette County Youth Court.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Oxford Police identify suspect in Old Taylor Road auto burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified one of the teenagers accused of auto burglary in Oxford. Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, initially faced four counts of auto burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested. Police did not identify them. The auto burglaries were reported on Aug. 17 in the area of...
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into across 3 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
Oxford Eagle

Sardis man arrested in Oxford for firearm possession

At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside. Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Victims Hurt in Car Accident on MS-7

Oxford, MS (August 23, 2022) - On Tuesday, August 223, an automobile accident in the Oxford region resulted in injuries. At roughly 8:10 a.m., the collision was reported on MS-7 SB. At least one person involved in the accident was injured. Local reports did not mention the extent or number...
deltanews.tv

New details in death threat to Panola supervisor

Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
wtva.com

Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
TUPELO, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Shots fired in Olive Branch

Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS

