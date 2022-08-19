On Aug. 17, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Rd. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, as one of the suspects on doorbell and security cameras in the area. He was taken into custody shortly afterwards and charged with 4 counts of Auto Burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested and referred to the Lafayette County Youth Court.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO