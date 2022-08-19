Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" Causes Older Laptops To Crash Due To "Natural Resonant Frequencies"
It's pretty hard to deny the star power of R&B vocalist Janet Jackson, but did you know that one of her 1989 songs has allegedly been causing older laptops to crash? Earlier this month, Microsoft's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, explained the phenomena in a blog post. "The song contained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Speaks On Tupac As A Revolutionary: "My Spirit Is Bubbling"
Their friendship was one that was immortalized in the studio and in the various interviews that can still be recovered. In the decades that have followed Tupac Shakur's unexpected death, Snoop Dogg has memorialized his collaborator whenever possible, often speaking about Pac's revolutionary mindset. The slain rapper was an activist as well as a hitmaker, and many of his impassioned moments with the media have continued to motivate people looking for political change.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Crix Calls On Kodak Black For "Spin The Block"
Lil Crix might not be a household name but he's working his way up to it. The budding rapper came through this week with his new collaboration alongside Kodak Black titled, "Spin The Block." Crix's deadpan delivery and his staccato hums create an effortless earworm of a hook as he details his time in the streets. Meanwhile, Kodak Black's assistance on the record helps elevates the record even further and his stamp of approval certainly put more eyes on the budding star.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Teases Moneybagg Yo Collab As Follow-Up To Baby Keem-Produced Single
With Quavo and Takeoff embarking on a new side project, it seems like Offset is taking the solo route. It's been three years since Migos embarked on their solo ventures to follow the commercial success of Culture II. 'Set easily had the most successful project out of the three artists but it looks like he's leveling up with his sophomore solo album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Released Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" To Fuel Tupac Feud, Ex-Bad Boy President Says
The feud between Tupac and Biggie remains a case study in hip-hop beefs. Over the course of their respective careers, they went from friends to enemies, who, unfortunately, took their grievances with one another to the grave. Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" was a massive catalyst in the East Coast-West Coast friction in the 90s but the song wasn't actually targeting Tupac. According to a former executive at Bad Boy, it was Diddy who exasperated the issues between the two with his marketing strategy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Fans React To Her Fenty Beauty "Ketchup Or Makeup" Launch: "Everything But Music"
For her latest Fenty Beauty launch, Rihanna is taking things to a new level, asking consumers to dish out $25 in exchange for her limited edition palette with art collective MSCHF, consisting of just "six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss." Rihanna in 2019 -- Frazer Harrison/Getty...
Comments / 0