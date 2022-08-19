ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Can Help Investors Build Generational Wealth

The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the long term. CrowdStrike is the market leader in several verticals of the quickly-growing cybersecurity industry. Mastercard operates the third-largest card payments network in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What

The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?

Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I Own A. O. Smith Stock

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Soaring Dividend Stocks I Would Buy Even in a Recession

Federal Realty had just one down year during the pandemic and the shares yield close to 4%. Agree Realty is one of the few REITs that is up on the year. Public Storage's business model is uniquely suited for a recession.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?

Coinbase opened meaningfully higher today before giving up most of its gains this afternoon. This price action follows some interesting commentary from CEO Brian Armstrong, which the market seems to still be digesting. Uncertainty tied to regulation, oversight, and potential fee compression have outweighed cost-cutting plans and engagement with regulators
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?

EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

Altria Group benefits from a proven business model with pricing power. AbbVie's products are essential to the health and well-being of millions of patients around the world. Many people rely on Genuine Parts' replacement automotive parts to keep their vehicles running.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning

A money manager is being accused of taking funds from Celsius Network. The lawsuits go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the Celsius Network token doesn't have any real use at this point.
STOCKS

