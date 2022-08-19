Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Can Help Investors Build Generational Wealth
The S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of 7.6% over the long term. CrowdStrike is the market leader in several verticals of the quickly-growing cybersecurity industry. Mastercard operates the third-largest card payments network in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Ravenously Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What
The market has been dumping growth stocks for much of this year, and that could be a buying opportunity. STAAR Surgical just had a record quarter that shows its foray into China is going well. Align Technology's consistently high growth over time is likely to resume quite soon. You’re reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant...
Motley Fool
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Motley Fool
Inflation and the Housing Market: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?
Real estate values and rental rates are down month over month. Real estate may not be able to outpace today's high inflation rates much longer. However, over the long haul real estate as an inflation hedge still looks favorable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run
Stock price volatility is a lot easier to stomach when you have reliable dividend payers in your portfolio. Medical Properties Trust owns heaps of hospitals and it offers a juicy 7.4% dividend yield right now. Enterprise Products Partners is a pipeline owner with a tempting 7.1% yield at the moment.
Motley Fool
Why I Own A. O. Smith Stock
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe...
Motley Fool
3 Soaring Dividend Stocks I Would Buy Even in a Recession
Federal Realty had just one down year during the pandemic and the shares yield close to 4%. Agree Realty is one of the few REITs that is up on the year. Public Storage's business model is uniquely suited for a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Pumps and Dumps Today: Can This Crypto Company See Sustained Momentum?
Coinbase opened meaningfully higher today before giving up most of its gains this afternoon. This price action follows some interesting commentary from CEO Brian Armstrong, which the market seems to still be digesting. Uncertainty tied to regulation, oversight, and potential fee compression have outweighed cost-cutting plans and engagement with regulators...
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market...
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings
Altria Group benefits from a proven business model with pricing power. AbbVie’s products are essential to the health and well-being of millions of patients around the world. Many people rely on Genuine Parts’ replacement automotive parts to keep their vehicles running. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning
A money manager is being accused of taking funds from Celsius Network. The lawsuits go back and forth, but at the end of the day, the Celsius Network token doesn't have any real use at this point. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0