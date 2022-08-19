Read full article on original website
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Inmates at the prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was killed knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being transferred there, according to a transcript of a phone call between one of the suspects and his mother. “We’re getting ready to get another higher profile person here tonight,”...
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Five Florida men, who all self-identify as militia members, were arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from their actions during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Deparment of Justice announced. The big picture: They're part of more than 860 people that have been arrested so far for...
The U.S. military said it launched "precision airstrikes" against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria early Wednesday. Driving the news: President Biden directed the strikes in Deir ez-Zor, which "targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
Just over half of the people in the U.S. believe it should continue to support Ukraine until the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Why it matters: Wednesday marks six months since the start of the war, with Russia currently occupying one-fifth of Ukraine. In...
The Department of Justice on Wednesday released a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Why it matters: The nine-page memo sheds light on Barr's decision to not charge Trump with obstruction...
U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal. Why it matters: The U.S. move is another step toward a deal, though there are still gaps between the parties on several issues. It's not clear whether there will be another round of negotiations as a result of the U.S. response.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), a close ally of former President Trump, on Wednesday filed an emergency lawsuit against the federal government, requesting that the Department of Justice return cellphone data and other property it obtained through a search warrant earlier this month. Why it matters: Perry, the chair of the...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 22 people were killed and another 22 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces. Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing five passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.
When Vladimir Putin began his invasion six months ago, Ukrainians defiantly tallied each night their defenses had held. Now, Ukraine and its western backers are contemplating how far ahead the fighting could still stretch. The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he would not agree to freeze the...
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday filed a written order reiterating his intent to unseal portions of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Driving the news: "Given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence," the government has not provided sufficient reasoning to justify sealing the affidavit, Reinhart wrote.
Lachlan Murdoch is threatening legal action against Australian news site Crikey over a June article alleging Murdoch and Fox News are partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence between his lawyers and Crikey that the site published Monday. Zoom in: The line Murdoch's...
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $3 billion in additional military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day. Why it matters: Although earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate...
Ukrainians on Wednesday observed both the six month mark since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. The streets of central Kyiv have been decorated with demolished Russian tanks and armored vehicles for the occasion. "After six months...
A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
