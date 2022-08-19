ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
Axios

5 Florida militia members charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

Five Florida men, who all self-identify as militia members, were arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from their actions during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Deparment of Justice announced. The big picture: They're part of more than 860 people that have been arrested so far for...
PALM COAST, FL
Axios

U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria

The U.S. military said it launched "precision airstrikes" against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria early Wednesday. Driving the news: President Biden directed the strikes in Deir ez-Zor, which "targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
MILITARY
Axios

DOJ releases 2019 memo on Barr's decision not to charge Trump with obstruction

The Department of Justice on Wednesday released a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Why it matters: The nine-page memo sheds light on Barr's decision to not charge Trump with obstruction...
POTUS
Axios

U.S. sends response to Iran comments on EU draft nuclear deal

U.S. officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal. Why it matters: The U.S. move is another step toward a deal, though there are still gaps between the parties on several issues. It's not clear whether there will be another round of negotiations as a result of the U.S. response.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Zelensky: At least 22 killed on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that at least 22 people were killed and another 22 were wounded in an attack by Russian forces. Driving the news: The president said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia launched a rocket attack on a railroad station in central Ukraine, causing five passenger cars to catch fire on the country's Independence Day.
EUROPE
Axios

The Ukraine war, six months on

When Vladimir Putin began his invasion six months ago, Ukrainians defiantly tallied each night their defenses had held. Now, Ukraine and its western backers are contemplating how far ahead the fighting could still stretch. The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he would not agree to freeze the...
POLITICS
Axios

Florida judge outlines intent to unseal parts of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday filed a written order reiterating his intent to unseal portions of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit. Driving the news: "Given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence," the government has not provided sufficient reasoning to justify sealing the affidavit, Reinhart wrote.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Lachlan Murdoch accuses Australian site of defamation

Lachlan Murdoch is threatening legal action against Australian news site Crikey over a June article alleging Murdoch and Fox News are partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence between his lawyers and Crikey that the site published Monday. Zoom in: The line Murdoch's...
ECONOMY
Axios

U.S. announces $3B in aid as Ukraine marks 6 months of war

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $3 billion in additional military aid as Ukraine marked six months since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as its independence day. Why it matters: Although earlier aid packages focused on fulfilling Ukraine's immediate...
POLITICS
Axios

In photos: Ukraine marks six months of war on independence day

Ukrainians on Wednesday observed both the six month mark since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion as well as the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. The streets of central Kyiv have been decorated with demolished Russian tanks and armored vehicles for the occasion. "After six months...
SOCIETY
Axios

Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump

A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Axios

