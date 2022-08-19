Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
KSNB Local4
Aurora softball blisters FCEMF
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies played host to FCEMF Monday evening. The Huskies scored five runs through the first two innings, and never looked back. Aurora would go on to double that with a 10-2 win. Their next game is this Saturday at the Seward tournament.
KSNB Local4
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
KSNB Local4
Ravenna groundbreaking on First Hide and Bike Trail
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made as the city officially begins breaking ground on its first ever hike and bike trail. The concept of it has a looped design crafted by Myers Construction. Production of the project was spearheaded by the Ravenna Vision Fund with a location selected by city officials. When it’s completed the trial will be 1.68 miles with part of it passing along the South Loup River, giving hikers and bikers a nice scenery while breaking a sweat.
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half her life at the shelter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clear the Shelters is more than halfway over. Local4 News has been taking part in the NBC Universal run campaign to help make a push for pet adoption in participating shelters. One participant, Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings is looking to have one of their current...
KSNB Local4
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KSNB Local4
GICC football working harder on the smaller details of the game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Week one of high school football is just days away, and for Grand Island Central Catholic, their goal is to fine tune the finer details of the game in order to achieve success. “Last year we kind of fell short of what our goal was”,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
KSNB Local4
Alma football takes over Top 5 Plays
ALMA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s back! Top 5 Plays have returned, just in time for the official start of the fall sports season. Alma football snags three of the spots in a standout season opener. See attached video for this weeks Top 5 plays and find out who made...
KSNB Local4
Cross County football aiming for championship revenge with new coach
STROMSBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Cross County football fell just short of championship aspirations in the Class D1 title game last November. With a new coach at the helm and some of their most talented players having since graduated, Matt Carroll is building from the ground up. Carter Seim and Cameron...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools looks to improve attendance for seniors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Grand Island Public Schools enters a new school year, district officials are making a push to their senior high students to improve attendance. The district made the move after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. In the 2019-20 school year, Grand...
KSNB Local4
Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
KSNB Local4
Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KSNB Local4
BBB Warns of Used Car Scams
Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Project Access York received
KSNB Local4
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
KSNB Local4
New COVID-19 booster vaccines coming to South Heartland Health
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on August 23, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported the department is planning for the arrival of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. “The health department is planning to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine...
