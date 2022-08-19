ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora softball blisters FCEMF

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies played host to FCEMF Monday evening. The Huskies scored five runs through the first two innings, and never looked back. Aurora would go on to double that with a 10-2 win. Their next game is this Saturday at the Seward tournament.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail

Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Ravenna groundbreaking on First Hide and Bike Trail

RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made as the city officially begins breaking ground on its first ever hike and bike trail. The concept of it has a looped design crafted by Myers Construction. Production of the project was spearheaded by the Ravenna Vision Fund with a location selected by city officials. When it’s completed the trial will be 1.68 miles with part of it passing along the South Loup River, giving hikers and bikers a nice scenery while breaking a sweat.
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

KPS statement on controversial books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Alma football takes over Top 5 Plays

ALMA, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s back! Top 5 Plays have returned, just in time for the official start of the fall sports season. Alma football snags three of the spots in a standout season opener. See attached video for this weeks Top 5 plays and find out who made...
ALMA, NE
KSNB Local4

Cross County football aiming for championship revenge with new coach

STROMSBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Cross County football fell just short of championship aspirations in the Class D1 title game last November. With a new coach at the helm and some of their most talented players having since graduated, Matt Carroll is building from the ground up. Carter Seim and Cameron...
STROMSBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Public Schools looks to improve attendance for seniors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Grand Island Public Schools enters a new school year, district officials are making a push to their senior high students to improve attendance. The district made the move after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. In the 2019-20 school year, Grand...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities

Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army

The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

BBB Warns of Used Car Scams

Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Project Access York received
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

KPD officers receive Life Saving Award

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New COVID-19 booster vaccines coming to South Heartland Health

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on August 23, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported the department is planning for the arrival of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. “The health department is planning to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine...
HASTINGS, NE

