Ireland Baldwin just unveiled her most striking transformation yet. The model dyed her hair platinum blond and shaved it into a buzzcut over the weekend, and the new look definitely suits her. Sharing photos of her freshly cropped hairstyle on Instagram, Baldwin wrote, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will." Her mom, actor Kim Basinger, agreed with the sentiment, commenting on her daughter's post, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO