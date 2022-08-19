Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Megan Thee Stallion Wears a Sailor Moon-Inspired Corset and Skirt in Tokyo
Megan Thee Stallion is currently in Japan, embracing the culture by way of fashion. At the 2022 Summer Sonic festival, the 27-year-old rapper performed in a minidress ensemble inspired by popular Japanese manga series "Sailor Moon." Taking the stage to deliver a dynamic and fashion-filled set, she embraced the costume of the main character Usagi Tsukino, otherwise known as Sailor Moon, donning a red, white, and blue schoolgirl uniform.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter Releases Debut Single Under the Moniker Lolahol
Lourdes "Lola" Leon is following in her mother's footsteps. On Aug. 24, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter released her debut single "Lock&Key" under the moniker Lolahol. In the accompanying music video, which was directed by Eartheater, Lolahol dances around New York City, making various stops, including at Houdini's grave site at Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, before ending up in the water at the beach.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
PopSugar
Ireland Baldwin's Platinum-Blond Buzzcut Is Her Most Drastic Transformation Yet
Ireland Baldwin just unveiled her most striking transformation yet. The model dyed her hair platinum blond and shaved it into a buzzcut over the weekend, and the new look definitely suits her. Sharing photos of her freshly cropped hairstyle on Instagram, Baldwin wrote, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will." Her mom, actor Kim Basinger, agreed with the sentiment, commenting on her daughter's post, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."
PopSugar
Bright-Colored Clothes to Grab All the Attention on TikTok
ICYMI: bold is back. This summer, fashion has been dominated by bright, statement-making colors. Everywhere you look, from Hollywood red carpets to the pages of fashion magazines, people are trading muted neutrals for rainbow-inspired pieces. Picture the vivid shades you might find in a 64-count box of crayons, and you're on the right track.
Miranda Lambert Rocks Bright Orange Mini Skirt As She’s Honored At ACM Honors
Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.
PopSugar
Adrienne Bailon's Son Gets Cuter With Every New Photo
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! The 38-year-old television personality and singer welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51, in August. Bailon and Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, with a black-and-white Instagram picture on Aug. 16. "Our baby boy is here & we...
PopSugar
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Pack on PDA While Yachting in Spain
Wade World Tour 2022 has commenced. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are currently vacationing in Europe together, and it looks like they're having the time of their lives, per usual. Ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary later this month, the couple jetted off to Spain, where they're exploring the coast aboard a luxurious yacht. So far, they've visited the island of Mallorca, but we have a feeling that's just the beginning of their adventures abroad.
NBA・
PopSugar
Hulu Makes Fun of the Sitcom Reboot Boom in the Trailer For "Reboot"
Hulu is making fun of itself with its newest comedy series, "Reboot." The show is about the fictional reboot of a beloved sitcom, and all the drama that goes on behind the scenes as old writers and cast members react to a different world. In the trailer, released Aug. 23, there are even some jokes at Hulu's expense.
PopSugar
From Evan Peters to Amber Heard, Here Are Some of the Biggest Stars to Appear on "Criminal Minds"
After an incredibly successful 15-season run, "Criminal Minds" is returning for another round of nail-biting crime-solving sessions. The acclaimed CBS show, which originally began airing in 2005, is already getting rebooted just two years after its final installment aired in 2020. The revival, retaining the essence and storytelling style of the original, will see a slew of original cast members reprising their roles, save for Matthew Gray Gubler. And speaking of the original cast members, who can forget the many iconic actors who appeared on the procedural police drama? Throughout its 324 episodes, many renowned actors left indelible marks, even through their brief appearances on the show.
PopSugar
Netflix Is Revisiting the Infamous Bling Ring in a New Docuseries
You might think we've reached the limits of content around the so-called Bling Ring — a group of then-teenagers who were accused of burglarizing the homes of celebrities — but Netflix doesn't agree. The streamer is releasing a new, three-part documentary called "The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist" this September, and it'll include some of the members of the Ring, plus at least one of their famous victims.
