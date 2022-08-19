2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Power Forwards

An early look at Draft Digest's top power forward prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent at all positions. Unlike some of the classes we've seen in past years, teams should have a real chance to land franchise-altering talent even outside of the top five.

It's an extremely deep class that's got a diverse mix of college and international prospects to go along with several others taking unique paths to the league.

Draft Digest has pinned down the top five power forward prospects at this point in the year that could end up being high picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

6’7” | 200 lbs

An athletic, high-flying, shot-blocking forward, Michell will likely make his money above the rim.

At 6-foot-7, Mitchell is an intriguing prospect. He can put the ball on the floor, and excels at maneuvering his way to the ring. He stays very active on both ends and is likely to be impactful regardless of role.

Mitchell’s swing skill is far-and-away his perimeter play. He has some midrange touch, but it’s certainly not his strong suit currently. If Mitchell can extend his range and become a consistent shooter, the sky’s the limit for him.

2. Jarace Walker (Houston)

6’7” | 220 lbs

A perfectly-framed hybrid, Walker has limitless potential and will likely get his chance to show it at Houston.

Walker has legitimate elements of Zion Williamson to his game. He’s got a great combination of size and speed and is adept at using both. The primary question is will it translate at the college and even pro level similarly to how Williamson did.

Walker does have some touch scoring from range, but he’s far from a finished product on that end. His base is inconsistent and he falls away a lot as a shooter. Defensively, he has some question marks as well, but overall Walker is likely to be a solid product through-and-through.

3. GG Jackson (South Carolina)

6’9” | 210 lbs

After reclassifying and joining South Carolina, Jackson has shot up plenty of boards and mocks.

An athletic forward with a great mix of skills who’s still filling out, he’s certainly intriguing. He has plenty of intangibles that make good power forwards great: change-of-pace, acceleration, smooth handle for his size.

Jackson in the least will be a transition nightmare, but has the potential to blossom into a full-blown star. For now, he has relied a lot on being bigger, faster and honestly just better than his competition, so his time at South Carolina will be pivotal for his stock.

4. Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

6’11” | 220 lbs

A big man with traditional type attributes and intriguing upside, Filipowski could be the next big thing at Duke.

He has a nice and smooth offensive game without the speed or athleticism to match. Filipowski has great inside moves and decent shooting touch — he should function well as a floor spacer.

Filipowski is a solid defender, but hasn’t shown anything exceptional thus far. He’ll likely be an extremely good and consistent basketball player, but he’ll need to be downright special to stand out on this Duke team and elevate his draft stock.

5. Brandon Miller (Alabama)

6’8” | 190 lbs

Miller is potentially the most intriguing prospect on this list. At 6-foot-8, he’s shown flashes of having a great inside and outside game on both ends of the court.

Miller is extremely raw, and is still growing into himself, but is exactly the swing that could pay dividends long-term. He loves hesitation mid-range shots and three’s, but has the ability to dance inside and show promise all over. Defensively he’s similar, there’s lots of flashes, but nothing is quite put together.

I’m skeptical he’ll wow out the gate at Alabama, but from what I’ve heard they’ve been extremely impressed with him thus far. If Miller has already adapted to the college game, look for him in the top-10 of draft boards come next July.

