Billy Lubas had a top 10 finish to help lead Fort Campbell to a fifth place team finish in Saturday’s Christian County Season Opener at Christian County High School. The Falcon senior crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. John Arnold was Fort Campbell’s second runner across the line with a 35th place finish in 22:02, one second ahead of teammate Jeffrey Perry.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO