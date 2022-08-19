ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

FastBreak on FanNation

The 10 Highest Paid Players In The NBA For The 2022-23 Season

NBA Central posted a tweet with the top-ten earners in the NBA for next season. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) make up the top-ten.
NBA
FOX Sports

Lakers considering reunion with guard Dennis Schröder?

Hamstrung by a $183.5 million payroll for the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been seeking ways to surreptitiously upgrade their roster. NBA reporter Marc Stein notes that free-agent point guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers. Hoops Wire reports that Schröder is also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

How the Nets won the Kevin Durant staring contest — and the Lakers lost

If there has been one truism of the NBA's so-called player empowerment era, it's that, eventually, stars always win. Trade demands are fulfilled. Ultimatums are met. Players hold an inordinate amount of power, which over the past decade or so has proved nearly impossible to reject. That's what made the...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Was botched TB12, Rob Gronkowski-Raiders deal a best case scenario? | THE HERD

When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, he ended up leading the team to a Super Bowl win. However, this almost did not happen as TB12 nearly suited up for the silver and black. Dana White revealed on the Gronkowskis' broadcast of UFC 278 that he orchestrated a deal to send Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, former head coach Jon Gruden pulled the deal. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether this was the best case scenario for Brady and the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, whom Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on. But a new report...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED

Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
FOX Sports

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is now facing an early obstacle in his professional career. Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has potentially torn ligaments in his foot, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The report states that he's seeking further opinions on the injury. Holmgren's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant 'moving forward' with Nets after trade request | UNDISPUTED

Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Skip Bayless reacts to the news.
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant reverses course and will stay with Nets

Kevin Durant is sticking around in Brooklyn after all, according to the latest announcement by Nets general manager Sean Marks. In a statement released Tuesday morning, Marks said Durant and Nets team brass "agreed to move forward with our partnership" following a meeting in Los Angeles. Marks attended the meeting...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will be joining "Undisputed" each Tuesday during the NFL season, the show announced Wednesday. Parsons' weekly appearances will be the first of their kind on the show, as the All-Pro linebacker will offer a regular peek behind the curtain of America's most notorious football team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys: First franchise worth $8 Billion | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are for the 14th year in a row the most valuable franchise in all of sports, but this year they have reached new heights. The NFL team is now worth $8 Billion dollars, and are the first team to generate over $1Billion in revenue. Skip Bayless, possibly biggest Cowboys fan ever, reacts to this news, and explains that while it is exciting, he needs this success to translate into wins for his team.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Has Jordan Love proved he is worth Packers' first-round pick? | THE HERD

Jordan Love had a decent performance in the Green Bay Packers' 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints. The young QB finished 12-of-14 for 113 yards and a touchdown but does this prove he was worth a 2020 first-round pick, along with Aaron Rodgers' successor? Hear why Colin Cowherd is not sold on Love.
GREEN BAY, WI

