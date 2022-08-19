Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Nets agree to 'move forward' with partnership next season | UNDISPUTED
Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the news.
The 10 Highest Paid Players In The NBA For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Central posted a tweet with the top-ten earners in the NBA for next season. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) make up the top-ten.
FOX Sports
Lakers considering reunion with guard Dennis Schröder?
Hamstrung by a $183.5 million payroll for the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been seeking ways to surreptitiously upgrade their roster. NBA reporter Marc Stein notes that free-agent point guard Dennis Schröder is a "legit consideration" for the Lakers. Hoops Wire reports that Schröder is also...
FOX Sports
How the Nets won the Kevin Durant staring contest — and the Lakers lost
If there has been one truism of the NBA's so-called player empowerment era, it's that, eventually, stars always win. Trade demands are fulfilled. Ultimatums are met. Players hold an inordinate amount of power, which over the past decade or so has proved nearly impossible to reject. That's what made the...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant folds his hand, sticks with the Brooklyn Nets | THE HERD
Nick Wright, fresh from vacation, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest NBA topics. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remaining in Brooklyn with the Nets, Nick tells Colin his predictions for the season, and whether he saw this change of heart coming.
FOX Sports
Was botched TB12, Rob Gronkowski-Raiders deal a best case scenario? | THE HERD
When Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020, he ended up leading the team to a Super Bowl win. However, this almost did not happen as TB12 nearly suited up for the silver and black. Dana White revealed on the Gronkowskis' broadcast of UFC 278 that he orchestrated a deal to send Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, former head coach Jon Gruden pulled the deal. Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether this was the best case scenario for Brady and the Raiders.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, whom Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on. But a new report...
FOX Sports
Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED
Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury
The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is now facing an early obstacle in his professional career. Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has potentially torn ligaments in his foot, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The report states that he's seeking further opinions on the injury. Holmgren's...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant 'moving forward' with Nets after trade request | UNDISPUTED
Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Skip Bayless reacts to the news.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant reverses course and will stay with Nets
Kevin Durant is sticking around in Brooklyn after all, according to the latest announcement by Nets general manager Sean Marks. In a statement released Tuesday morning, Marks said Durant and Nets team brass "agreed to move forward with our partnership" following a meeting in Los Angeles. Marks attended the meeting...
FOX Sports
Cowboys star Micah Parsons to join 'Undisputed' during NFL season
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will be joining "Undisputed" each Tuesday during the NFL season, the show announced Wednesday. Parsons' weekly appearances will be the first of their kind on the show, as the All-Pro linebacker will offer a regular peek behind the curtain of America's most notorious football team.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys: First franchise worth $8 Billion | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys are for the 14th year in a row the most valuable franchise in all of sports, but this year they have reached new heights. The NFL team is now worth $8 Billion dollars, and are the first team to generate over $1Billion in revenue. Skip Bayless, possibly biggest Cowboys fan ever, reacts to this news, and explains that while it is exciting, he needs this success to translate into wins for his team.
FOX Sports
Ravens, 49ers highlight Colin's amended 2022 NFL season predictions | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his updated 2022 NFL regular season predictions with Week 1 just two and a half weeks away. Hear where teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers land with their roster updates. Is your team ranked correctly?
FOX Sports
Has Jordan Love proved he is worth Packers' first-round pick? | THE HERD
Jordan Love had a decent performance in the Green Bay Packers' 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints. The young QB finished 12-of-14 for 113 yards and a touchdown but does this prove he was worth a 2020 first-round pick, along with Aaron Rodgers' successor? Hear why Colin Cowherd is not sold on Love.
Comments / 0