A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Grab your canoes and kayaks! A group in Muskegon County is attempting to set a world record for the most canoes and kayaks on White Lake this weekend, and they could use your help. The event, called Float-A-Palooza, is being held by WaterDog Outfitters and...
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
MUSKEGON, MI – Developing water taxi or some other transit service between the beach and downtown, assisting minority-owned businesses, improving housing of all types and placing retail chalets at Pere Marquette are among the goals for the city of Muskegon adopted by the city commission. The five-year goals were...
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a series of City Commission meetings ending prematurely in the months after the death of Patrick Lyoya, the public comment portion of the meetings is a closely watched forum by city officials and the public. This evening, the Grand Rapids City Commission meets again...
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Plainfield Township Fire Department says one of their biggest concerns was the fire's environmental impact.
The Muskegon Heights Police Chief says the two officers who were shot at are veterans of the department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across Michigan, 47 health clinics have been awarded grants as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's "Strengthening the Safety Net" program. Eight clinics in West Michigan were included, with each clinic receiving a $15,000 grant. The grants will be used to provide...
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
