Braintree, MA

Elderly woman drives SUV into Massachusetts mall

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WDTN) — Police guided an elderly woman out of a mall in Massachusetts after she entered it driving her SUV.

An elderly woman drove her white SUV through the automatic doors of the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree, Massachusetts Thursday morning, according to NBC Boston .

Video shows the SUV reversing through the second floor of the mall as police guided her to an exit.

According to Police, the woman drove over a pedestrian bridge from a parking garage when the sensor doors opened and the woman continued to drive into the mall and drove half a football field down the corridor.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident. No charges have been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

