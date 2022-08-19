ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in New Jersey

By Harrison Gereau
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAmAB_0hNfcSmo00
President Donald Trump is greeted on the tarmac by Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY., center, and Maria Moore, left, Mayor of Westhampton Beach, NY., during his arrival… Read More

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a fundraiser next month for Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, his campaign said on Wednesday.

The event, set for Sept. 4 in Deal, New Jersey, represents a risky strategy for Zeldin, considering Trump’s unpopularity in New York.

Zeldin has trailed Gov. Kathy Hochul in campaign cash, and he may see a Jersey Shore turnout with Trump —safely beyond state lines — as a chance to catch up with his Democratic rival. Zeldin can be seen as a Trump loyalist, having voted to overturn the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

The vote has been viewed as a potential smear on Zeldin’s record, as he seeks the highest office in deep-blue New York. In a Siena College poll published earlier this month, 63% of New Yorkers said they disapprove of Trump.

Hochul, who took her post after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, led Zeldin by 14 percentage points in the Siena survey. Hochul’s campaign quickly attacked Zeldin over the planned Trump rendezvous after a notice advertising the event began to circulate Tuesday on social media.

“Zeldin continues to shamelessly support Trump’s far-right MAGA agenda,” Brian Lenzmeier, Hochul’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “The stakes this November could not be more clear: Lee Zeldin is too extreme and too dangerous for New York.”

Steven Cohen, a professor of public affairs at Columbia University, said that steering completely clear of Trump would be hard for any Republican candidate for governor in New York. But he added that the fundraiser could make Zeldin’s outreach to the center challenging.

“Strategically, I don’t think it makes much sense,” Cohen said. “It surprises me a little, because I thought Zeldin actually wanted to win.”

Zeldin’s campaign has been quiet about the fundraiser since they sent out the notice Tuesday. They did not immediately answer NEWS10’s request for comment.

The decision to fundraise out-of-state could also prove unpopular to upstate New Yorkers frustrated over a perceived downstate divide.

In another high-profile election in the northeast, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has routinely roused home field ire against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in their race for a Senate seat. Fetterman has led a viral campaign based on the disconnection between Oz, who lives in New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects in custody in cab driver’s fatal Queens beating: NYPD

UPDATE: Police arrested three suspects in the death of a New York City taxi driver on Thursday, as the search for two other suspects continued. Read more here. QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects were arrested in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
creators.com

Your Gun Is None of the Government's Business

No sooner had the Supreme Court released its decision last month recognizing the personal right to carry a handgun outside the home than the big-government politicians began to resist the court's holding. None was more anti-Constitution than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told the court that "New York is ready for you."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fundraise#Downstate New York#Republican#Democratic#Siena College#New Yorkers#Maga#Columbia Un
RadarOnline

Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy